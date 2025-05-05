Americase To Host Battery Safety And Lifecycle Panel At Xponential 2025



Paul Johnson, Senior Consultant, ALL4

Tevon Taylor, Vice President of Safety, Pegasus Logistics Ryan Paquet, Vice President, HazMat Safety Consulting

As the drone and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry rapidly evolves, lithium-ion batteries have become essential to innovation and performance. However, this technological momentum brings new lifecycle management challenges-from reuse to recycling to compliant transport.

The Beyond the Charge panel will explore how the UAV industry can develop responsible, cradle-to-grave strategies for battery inventory, addressing critical points in safety, environmental responsibility, and regulatory compliance. Panelists will share their perspectives on:



Managing second-life applications for UAV batteries

Building scalable recycling programs to reduce environmental impact

Navigating evolving transportation and disposal regulations Enhancing supply chain resilience and workforce safety

"Our goal is to empower organizations to take a holistic approach to battery lifecycle management-one that protects people, assets, and the environment," said Robby Kinsala, CEO of Americase. "By bringing together experts in compliance, logistics, and safety, this panel aims to equip attendees with the knowledge they need to manage lithium-ion battery challenges responsibly."

Americase invites UAV manufacturers, logistics providers, regulators, and sustainability professionals to attend this session for practical insights into the future of lithium-ion battery stewardship.

