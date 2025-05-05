High-Caliber Lenses, Digital Cameras And Other AV Assets Go To Auction May 13-15
Based in North Hollywood, The Camera Division was a high-end camera, lens and accessory rental company that had a rich history servicing all types of productions internationally and across North America, said Jonathan Holiday , Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial.
"Tiger has had a working relationship with The Camera Division for the past six years," the executive noted. "The asset makeup for this three-day sale is very deep, with a high-caliber lens inventory that includes vintage and rare lenses in excellent condition. This is an amazing opportunity for all our buyers, as well as new participants interested in acquiring gear that is ready for rental or to be utilized in productions."
Bidding for the three-day event opens on Tuesday, May 6, at 10:30 a.m. (PT), with the online auctions closing each day at 10:30 a.m. (PT).
Highlights of the sale include:
-
Digital cameras by ARRI, RED, Sony, Blackmagic and Canon
Classic and vintage Leica and Zeiss lenses, along with a wide array of lenses by Angenieux, ARRI, Canon, Century, Cooke, Fujinon and other top brands
Heads by ARRI, OConnor and Sachtler
Small HD, Sony Leader and RED monitors of various sizes
Teradek and Paralinx wireless transmitters and receivers
Hundreds of media by Sandisk, Sony, RED, ARRI and CFAST
Approximately 3,000 filters
Lighting, grip, tripods, batteries, gear accessories, cases, machine shop, vehicles and more
For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit
Inspections are available May 9-12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) in North Hollywood. To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.
Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999 [email protected] . At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected] .
