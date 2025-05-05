High-Caliber Lenses, Digital Cameras And Other AV Assets Go To Auction May 13-15

Based in North Hollywood, The Camera Division was a high-end camera, lens and accessory rental company that had a rich history servicing all types of productions internationally and across North America, said Jonathan Holiday , Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial.

"Tiger has had a working relationship with The Camera Division for the past six years," the executive noted. "The asset makeup for this three-day sale is very deep, with a high-caliber lens inventory that includes vintage and rare lenses in excellent condition. This is an amazing opportunity for all our buyers, as well as new participants interested in acquiring gear that is ready for rental or to be utilized in productions."

Bidding for the three-day event opens on Tuesday, May 6, at 10:30 a.m. (PT), with the online auctions closing each day at 10:30 a.m. (PT).

Highlights of the sale include:



Digital cameras by ARRI, RED, Sony, Blackmagic and Canon

Classic and vintage Leica and Zeiss lenses, along with a wide array of lenses by Angenieux, ARRI, Canon, Century, Cooke, Fujinon and other top brands

Heads by ARRI, OConnor and Sachtler

Small HD, Sony Leader and RED monitors of various sizes

Teradek and Paralinx wireless transmitters and receivers

Hundreds of media by Sandisk, Sony, RED, ARRI and CFAST

Approximately 3,000 filters Lighting, grip, tripods, batteries, gear accessories, cases, machine shop, vehicles and more

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit



Inspections are available May 9-12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) in North Hollywood. To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999 [email protected] . At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected] .

SOURCE Tiger Group