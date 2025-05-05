Zion Oil & Gas Announces Gas To Surface Onshore In Israel During Initial Flowback

The well is currently in the stimulation fluid recovery and cleaning phase. Zion is sourcing additional equipment for that to continue flowback testing and conduct volumetric analysis to evaluate reservoir characteristics.

These efforts are part of Zion's ongoing plan to assess the well's production potential.

About Zion Oil & Gas, Inc.

Zion Oil & Gas, a U.S. public company traded onOTCQB: ZNOG , is dedicated to exploring for oil and gas onshore in Israel under its Megiddo Valleys License 434 which covers approximately 75,000 acres.

"But you, O LORD, sit enthroned forever,

your renown endures through all generations.

You will arise and have compassion on Zion,

for it is time to show favor to her; the appointed time has come.

For her stones are dear to your servants;

her very dust moves them to pity.

The nations will fear the name of the LORD,

all the kings of the earth will revere your glory.

For the LORD will rebuild Zion and appear in his glory.

He will respond to the prayer of the destitute;

he will not despise their plea.

Let this be written for a future generation,

that a people not yet created may praise the LORD"

Psalm 102:12-18

