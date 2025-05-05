Hyundai Capital America Implements Datascan's Riskgauge To Elevate Inventory Risk Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) By leveraging RiskGauge's advanced inventory risk technology and daily collateral monitoring, HCA gains real-time visibility into its floorplan portfolio, enabling more accurate risk identification and proactive decision-making. The platform consolidates multiple data sources into a single interface, giving HCA a dynamic and precise view of inventory risk.

"We're thrilled to welcome Hyundai Capital America to RiskGauge," said Brian Koprowski, CEO of DataScan. "HCA continues to lead with innovation, and their implementation of RiskGauge reflects a forward-thinking approach to risk management-prioritizing transparency, speed, and stronger dealer relationships."

RiskGauge equips HCA with customizable workflows and real-time insights to quickly identify, prioritize, and respond to potential risk scenarios across their wholesale portfolio.

"Partnering with DataScan empowers us to evolve our strategy and support our growing dealer network," said Jean Tham, Vice President of Commercial & Insurance Operations, Hyundai Capital America. "It allows us to set a new benchmark for inventory risk management."

This partnership marks another milestone in DataScan's mission to revolutionize how dealer commercial lenders manage risk through intelligent, data-driven solutions.

About DataScan

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, DataScan stands at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge wholesale asset financing and inventory risk management solutions. Our commitment lies in empowering lenders to efficiently oversee their operations and manage risk through our technologies, knowledge, and expertise.

For more information about our DataScan, please email us at [email protected] or visit us at .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Lisa Mallean, Director of Marketing

DataScan

415 South Broad Street

Alpharetta, GA 30009



[email protected]

SOURCE DataScan