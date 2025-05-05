Ericsson Jumps Ahead On Market Share

MENAFN - PR Newswire) During the same quarter, Nokia announced essentially flat RAN revenue in dollar terms (a few percentage points of growth in Euros, but ). That's a success story in itself, holding on to market share against strengthening headwinds Mobile Experts released a new report today, illustrating

Samsung fared well in the quarter, with about 3% growth year-over-year due to strength in North America and Japan.

The new Mobile Experts report shows a detailed five-year forecast of the future of the mobile network market, with surprising trends as Private Cellular, Open RAN, and Virtual RAN rise in prominence. Software for RAN optimization, including AI/ML software upgrades, are highlighted in particular as a strong revenue growth area.

About Mobile Experts Inc. :

Mobile Experts techno-market analysis is used by more than 150 suppliers in the mobile/wireless industry, as well as multiple mobile operators, hyperscalers, and managed service providers. MEXP was the only analyst firm to correctly predict the failure of femtocells and the use of small cells for capacity in 2011, and was the only firm to predict the rise of 5G FWA as early as 2015.

Mobile Experts combines a deep-dive technical approach with hard-nosed economic analysis to predict the long-term future of the mobile industry. Recent publications focus on Macro and Massive MIMO Base Stations , Industrial Private Cellular , Virtual RAN , AI impact on RAN Capacity , Small Cells , Edge Computing , and more.

