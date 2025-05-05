Reticulate Micro's VAST Platform To Power Advanced Tactical Video At SOF Week 2025

RMX x Reticulate Micro Logo

ST. LOUIS, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RMX (Reticulate Micro, Inc.) (OTCQB: RMXI ), a leader in advanced video compression technology, today announced its participation in a live tactical video demonstration at Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week 2025.

SOF Week is the premier annual convention and conference for the international Special Operations Forces (SOF) community. It is held in Tampa, Florida, and serves as a key event for SOF professionals, industry leaders, government representatives, and strategic partners to learn, connect, and honor members of the SOF community. The event is jointly sponsored by the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and the Global SOF Foundation. SOF Week 2025 runs through May 5–8, 2025 and is expected to draw thousands of attendees from over 60 countries.

The demonstration will showcase how VASTTM video platform transforms streaming capabilities over tactical networks, delivering more and better video for analysis and real-time intelligence.

The demonstration features an end-to-end tactical video chain across the SOF Week 2025 show floor:



Tactical Edge – Rebel Systems (Booth 1549): Real-time video captured and encoded using Reticulate Micro's VASTTM software running directly on Rebel Systems' TUCK Dagger platform.

Mobile TOC – Curtiss-Wright (Booth 753): Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions' Modular Radio Center receives the video stream via Persistent Systems MPU5 network paired with NanTenna technology.

Forward Operating Bases where the video stream is redistributed to:



IBM oLabs (Booth 1149) for advanced video analytics and real-time intelligence processing. Persistent Systems (Booth 1133) for enhanced situational awareness.

John Dames, CTO of RMX (Reticulate Micro, Inc.), noted "VASTTM significantly enhances video capacity on critical networks like L-Band with minimal computing resources. That means more video without stealing bandwidth from talk groups and other critical data – it's a force multiplier."

VAST'sTM software-based approach works on any compute platform without requiring specialized hardware like GPUs, enabling more robust video transmission for situational awareness and intelligence analysis over networks previously limited by bandwidth constraints.

RMX (Reticulate Micro, Inc.) is transforming how organizations handle video and visual data through innovative software-based compression technology. The company's VASTTM platform enables high-quality video transmission over severely bandwidth-constrained networks, making real-time video communication possible in previously inaccessible environments. To explore how VASTTM can support your specific video streaming requirements, please contact us at [email protected] or visit .

About RMX (Reticulate Micro, Inc.)

RMX (Reticulate Micro, Inc.) (OTCQB: RMXI ) is a technology company specializing in advanced data compression and video optimization. Leveraging proprietary, field-validated technology that has demonstrated exceptional performance in the most demanding environments, RMX is aiming to transform the way organizations capture, transmit, store, and share visual data. Originally developed for mission-critical military applications, RMX's platform reduces video bandwidth, storage needs, and power consumption by up to 50%-all without compromising quality or functionality across any network or hardware infrastructure. As data becomes a foundational asset across defense, AI, cloud, and enterprise ecosystems, RMX is positioned to lead the next generation of intelligent, efficient data compression solutions in a rapidly digitizing world.

