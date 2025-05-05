Art Labs International Visual Arts Competition Announces $100,000+ In Prizes Across 15 Categories - Call For Entries

Open to All Artists Globally

The Art Labs International Visual Arts Competition embraces visual artists of all ages, nationalities, and creative approaches. Whether you specialize in traditional techniques or experimental methods, your artistry has a platform here.

Categories & Prize Breakdown:

Traditional Art Categories (Examples: Painting, Drawing, Sketching, Pencil, Ink, Charcoal, Pastel, Watercolor, Acrylic, Oil, Collage, Calligraphy, sculpture, etc.)



Under 16 (born in or after 2009): $1,000

Under 21 (born 2004-2008): $2,000 Over 21 (born in or before 2003): $3,000

Digital Art Categories



Digital Painting & Illustration: $3,000

Examples: 2D & 3D Digital Art, Modeling and Rendering, Concept Art, Character Design, Comic Art, Fantasy/Sci-Fi Illustration.

Graphic Design: $3,000

Examples: Brand Identity, Poster Design, Logo Design, UI/UX Mockups, Packaging Design, Typography. Animation/Motion Design: $3,000

Examples: Short 2D/3D animations, motion graphics, animated loops, character animation, 2D/3D experimental animation.

Photography Categories



Portrait Photography: $3,000

Landscape/Nature/Wildlife/Architecture Photography: $3,000

Street/Documentary Photography: $3,000

Contemporary/Abstract/Conceptual Photography: $3,000 Commercial Photography: $3,000

Applied & Experimental Categories



Mixed Media (collage, installation, hybrid works): $3,000 Functional Art (fashion, furniture, jewelry): $3,000

Best Portfolio/Series



Under 21 (born in or after 2004): $3,000 Over 21 (born in or before 2003): $4,000

Prizes per Category:



Grand Prize: Up to $4,000

Second Prize: Up to $2,000

Third Prize: Up to $1,000 Finalists: 15 per category receive official certificates

How to Enter:



Unlimited Submissions: Submit as many works as desired, typically 2-5 per artist.

Submission Formats: JPEG, PNG, TIFF, PDF. For 3D submissions, provide images from multiple angles.

Artist Statement: Include a brief concept or technique description (1-2 sentences). Portfolio Categories Entries: Submit 5-10 cohesive works, with a 100–200 word statement explaining your theme.

All submissions will be evaluated by an esteemed international jury, dedicated to highlighting artistic excellence and innovative creativity without bias.

Why Participate?



Major global exposure and professional recognition

Significant cash awards

Opportunity to join an international community of celebrated artists

No submission limits-showcase your broad artistic range Maintain full rights to your artwork

Artists interested in elevating their careers and gaining international recognition are encouraged to apply by the deadline of June 8, 2025.

Media Contact:

Emma Bennett

Project Manager and Community Coordinator

Art Labs International Visual Arts Competition

[email protected]

+1-929-652-6178

Follow Art Labs:

Instagram:

Facebook:

For more information and to apply, visit



Art Labs International Visual Arts Competition: Celebrate creativity, embrace diversity, and inspire innovation!

SOURCE Art Labs International Visual Arts Competition