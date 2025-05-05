Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Art Labs International Visual Arts Competition Announces $100,000+ In Prizes Across 15 Categories - Call For Entries

2025-05-05 08:31:21
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Open to All Artists Globally
 The Art Labs International Visual Arts Competition embraces visual artists of all ages, nationalities, and creative approaches. Whether you specialize in traditional techniques or experimental methods, your artistry has a platform here.

Categories & Prize Breakdown:
 Traditional Art Categories (Examples: Painting, Drawing, Sketching, Pencil, Ink, Charcoal, Pastel, Watercolor, Acrylic, Oil, Collage, Calligraphy, sculpture, etc.)

  • Under 16 (born in or after 2009): $1,000
  • Under 21 (born 2004-2008): $2,000
  • Over 21 (born in or before 2003): $3,000

Digital Art Categories

  • Digital Painting & Illustration: $3,000
    Examples: 2D & 3D Digital Art, Modeling and Rendering, Concept Art, Character Design, Comic Art, Fantasy/Sci-Fi Illustration.
  • Graphic Design: $3,000
    Examples: Brand Identity, Poster Design, Logo Design, UI/UX Mockups, Packaging Design, Typography.
  • Animation/Motion Design: $3,000
    Examples: Short 2D/3D animations, motion graphics, animated loops, character animation, 2D/3D experimental animation.

Photography Categories

  • Portrait Photography: $3,000
  • Landscape/Nature/Wildlife/Architecture Photography: $3,000
  • Street/Documentary Photography: $3,000
  • Contemporary/Abstract/Conceptual Photography: $3,000
  • Commercial Photography: $3,000

Applied & Experimental Categories

  • Mixed Media (collage, installation, hybrid works): $3,000
  • Functional Art (fashion, furniture, jewelry): $3,000

Best Portfolio/Series

  • Under 21 (born in or after 2004): $3,000
  • Over 21 (born in or before 2003): $4,000

Prizes per Category:

  • Grand Prize: Up to $4,000
  • Second Prize: Up to $2,000
  • Third Prize: Up to $1,000
  • Finalists: 15 per category receive official certificates

How to Enter:

  • Unlimited Submissions: Submit as many works as desired, typically 2-5 per artist.
  • Submission Formats: JPEG, PNG, TIFF, PDF. For 3D submissions, provide images from multiple angles.
  • Artist Statement: Include a brief concept or technique description (1-2 sentences).
  • Portfolio Categories Entries: Submit 5-10 cohesive works, with a 100–200 word statement explaining your theme.

All submissions will be evaluated by an esteemed international jury, dedicated to highlighting artistic excellence and innovative creativity without bias.

Why Participate?

  • Major global exposure and professional recognition
  • Significant cash awards
  • Opportunity to join an international community of celebrated artists
  • No submission limits-showcase your broad artistic range
  • Maintain full rights to your artwork

Artists interested in elevating their careers and gaining international recognition are encouraged to apply by the deadline of June 8, 2025.

Media Contact:
Emma Bennett
Project Manager and Community Coordinator
Art Labs International Visual Arts Competition
[email protected]
+1-929-652-6178

Follow Art Labs:
Instagram:
Facebook:

For more information and to apply, visit

Art Labs International Visual Arts Competition: Celebrate creativity, embrace diversity, and inspire innovation!

SOURCE Art Labs International Visual Arts Competition

MENAFN05052025003732001241ID1109508435

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

