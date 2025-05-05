Art Labs International Visual Arts Competition Announces $100,000+ In Prizes Across 15 Categories - Call For Entries
Open to All Artists Globally
The Art Labs International Visual Arts Competition embraces visual artists of all ages, nationalities, and creative approaches. Whether you specialize in traditional techniques or experimental methods, your artistry has a platform here.
Categories & Prize Breakdown:
Traditional Art Categories (Examples: Painting, Drawing, Sketching, Pencil, Ink, Charcoal, Pastel, Watercolor, Acrylic, Oil, Collage, Calligraphy, sculpture, etc.)
-
Under 16 (born in or after 2009): $1,000
Under 21 (born 2004-2008): $2,000
Over 21 (born in or before 2003): $3,000
Digital Art Categories
-
Digital Painting & Illustration: $3,000
Examples: 2D & 3D Digital Art, Modeling and Rendering, Concept Art, Character Design, Comic Art, Fantasy/Sci-Fi Illustration. Graphic Design: $3,000
Examples: Brand Identity, Poster Design, Logo Design, UI/UX Mockups, Packaging Design, Typography. Animation/Motion Design: $3,000
Examples: Short 2D/3D animations, motion graphics, animated loops, character animation, 2D/3D experimental animation.
Photography Categories
-
Portrait Photography: $3,000
Landscape/Nature/Wildlife/Architecture Photography: $3,000
Street/Documentary Photography: $3,000
Contemporary/Abstract/Conceptual Photography: $3,000
Commercial Photography: $3,000
Applied & Experimental Categories
-
Mixed Media (collage, installation, hybrid works): $3,000
Functional Art (fashion, furniture, jewelry): $3,000
Best Portfolio/Series
-
Under 21 (born in or after 2004): $3,000
Over 21 (born in or before 2003): $4,000
Prizes per Category:
-
Grand Prize: Up to $4,000
Second Prize: Up to $2,000
Third Prize: Up to $1,000
Finalists: 15 per category receive official certificates
How to Enter:
-
Unlimited Submissions: Submit as many works as desired, typically 2-5 per artist.
Submission Formats: JPEG, PNG, TIFF, PDF. For 3D submissions, provide images from multiple angles.
Artist Statement: Include a brief concept or technique description (1-2 sentences).
Portfolio Categories Entries: Submit 5-10 cohesive works, with a 100–200 word statement explaining your theme.
All submissions will be evaluated by an esteemed international jury, dedicated to highlighting artistic excellence and innovative creativity without bias.
Why Participate?
-
Major global exposure and professional recognition
Significant cash awards
Opportunity to join an international community of celebrated artists
No submission limits-showcase your broad artistic range
Maintain full rights to your artwork
Artists interested in elevating their careers and gaining international recognition are encouraged to apply by the deadline of June 8, 2025.
Media Contact:
Emma Bennett
Project Manager and Community Coordinator
Art Labs International Visual Arts Competition
[email protected]
+1-929-652-6178
Follow Art Labs:
Instagram:
Facebook:
For more information and to apply, visit
Art Labs International Visual Arts Competition: Celebrate creativity, embrace diversity, and inspire innovation!
SOURCE Art Labs International Visual Arts Competition
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment