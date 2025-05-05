Hyland Appoints Tim Mcintire As Chief Technology Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Tim is a seasoned, hands-on technologist, with a deep understanding of global software engineering execution, distributed team leadership, and building high-performing technology ecosystems," said Hyland CEO, Jitesh S. Ghai. "His excitement for our technology, and passion for driving new innovations, ensures we can continue to deliver a robust, scalable, and secure technology architecture that supports the company's growth."

Prior to joining Hyland, McIntire co-founded StackIQ, which was acquired by Teradata in 2017. He joined Teradata as part of the acquisition, where he was responsible for multiple new product introductions supporting enterprise data and analytics at scale. He most recently served as the company's Senior Vice President, Product Engineering where he led the engineering organization of 1,000+ employees.

"It is an exciting time to be joining Hyland as the company continues to innovate and build on its AI-enablement and automation through platforms like the Content Innovation Cloud," said McIntire. "Together with our amazing global engineering team, I look forward to leveraging my experience in AI, cloud computing, data and analytics at scale to drive Hyland's long-term roadmap."

As Hyland's Chief Technology Officer, McIntire will define and lead the company's global engineering vision-aligning long-term strategy with scalable, secure, and high-performing technology foundations. He will oversee the evolution of Hyland's engineering organization, advancing cloud operations, development practices, and architectural excellence across geographies.

