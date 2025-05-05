Small Business Owners Head To Capitol Hill To Urge Lawmakers: Protect Digital Advertising, Pass A National Privacy Law

Internet for Growth Brings Entrepreneurs to D.C. to Safeguard the Tools That Help Them Grow and Compete

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Small Business Week (May 4–10), a diverse group of small business owners and digital creators from across the country will travel to Washington, D.C. as part of Internet for Growth , a nationwide coalition of entrepreneurs who rely on digital advertising to grow, compete, and connect with customers.

The delegation will meet with key members of Congress shaping national data privacy and technology policy-issues that directly impact how small businesses reach their audiences online. Scheduled meetings include Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA-04), Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), John Kennedy (R-LA), and Raphael Warnock (D-GA), and Representatives Buddy Carter (R-GA-01), Celeste Maloy (R-UT-02), and Carol Miller (R-WV-01).

This marks Internet for Growth's third annual fly-in to the capital. For many participants, digital advertising isn't just helpful-it's essential. Creators, meanwhile, rely on ad revenue from social and streaming platforms to earn a living. According to Axios , the number of full-time digital creators in the U.S. has grown from 200,000 just a few years ago to 1.5 million today-making them the fastest-growing segment among 28.4 million internet-supported jobs nationwide.

A national survey by the SBE Council also found that 80% of small businesses say online advertising is important to their success, and 62% say it is critical to their survival. These tools save time and money while enabling more efficient, precise, and cost-effective outreach that traditional methods can't match.

"Digital advertising isn't a luxury for small businesses-it's a necessity," said Internet for Growth Executive Director Brendan Thomas. "Policymakers should avoid unintentionally undermining the tools small businesses use to reach customers and grow. Disrupting the infrastructure behind affordable, targeted advertising could make it harder for them to compete in today's digital economy."

"Digital advertising gives us the nationwide reach to recruit top talent to our state," said Monroe, Louisiana, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mike Downhour . "Thanks to digital advertising, businesses can use ads to encourage talented folks to come work in our state. I'm thrilled to be a part of this group and discuss the importance of digital advertising for small businesses and how it supports communities across the country."

Experts warn that broad restrictions on data use could reduce the effectiveness of personalized advertising, raise costs, and limit access to tools small businesses depend on. Unlike large companies, most small firms lack the resources to navigate vague or conflicting rules-let alone absorb costly fines. Internet for Growth is urging lawmakers to pass a clear, national privacy standard that preempts state laws, streamlines compliance, and protects both consumers and the businesses driving the digital economy.

Thomas noted that Congress has an opportunity to correct past privacy proposals-but warned that several other proposals could make the internet less functional and more expensive for small businesses. "We're seeing proposals for digital ad taxes, attacks on integrated ad networks that offer reach and scale, and efforts to eliminate the deductibility of advertising as a business expense," he said. "There's also a growing narrative branding personalized ads as 'surveillance advertising,' when in reality, it's responsible data use that makes the modern internet affordable, relevant, and accessible."

"Digital advertising is essential to sustaining independent and emerging media," said Tunisha Brown, founder of IMPACT Magazine in Salt Lake City, Utah. "It supports my business in two critical ways: by allowing me to place personalized ads that reach the right audience, and by providing ad-based revenue that helps fund our operations. This dual value is what keeps IMPACT going-and it's vital that Congress protects the tools that make that possible."

About Internet for Growth

Internet for Growth promotes the crucial role digital advertising plays in the success of America's small businesses, helping entrepreneurs bring their ideas to life. With the support of over 700 IAB members including marketers, agencies, publishers, and technology providers, as well as hundreds of small businesses and creators, we highlight the benefits of digital advertising to local economies, expanding opportunities for people of all backgrounds. Our work ensures policymakers in Washington understand the limitless opportunity the ad-supported internet provides for creativity, commerce, fair competition, and community.

SOURCE Internet for Growth

