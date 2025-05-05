RESEARCH FRONTIERS TO HOST FIRST QUARTER 2025 CONFERENCE CALL
- Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
Date/Time: Thursday, May 8, 2025, 4:30 PM ET
Dial-in Information: 1-888-334-5785
Conference Link:
Questions: Email to ...
Replay: Available on Friday, May 9, 2025 for 90 days at
About Research Frontiers
Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers' smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at , and on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .
Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly.“SPD-Smart” and“SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.
CONTACT
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
...
Legal Disclaimer:
