Acromegaly Treatment Market Size To Hit USD 2.88 Billion By 2032, Growing At 5.71% CAGR – SNS Insider

Global Acromegaly Treatment Market Growth is Driven by Rising Prevalence, Advancements in Targeted Therapies and Growing Awareness According to SNS Insider, the global acromegaly treatment market was valued at USD 1.76 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.88 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.71% from 2024 to 2032. Growing clinical focus on rare endocrine disorders and increasing adoption of novel pharmacological therapies such as long-acting somatostatin analogs and oral SST2 agonists are among the major drivers of the market's growth globally.

Market Overview The rare endocrine condition known as acromegaly results from too high growth hormone; benign pituitary adenomas are the most common cause. Severe comorbidities, including musculoskeletal dysfunction, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, can all arise from the untreated state. Successful and lasting therapy options are more needed as knowledge of them increases and diagnosis rates grow. Supported by advances in receptor-targeting drugs and long-acting formulations, the industry is seeing increasing penetration mostly in the high-income geographies. With a CAGR of 5.48%, the U.S. acromegaly therapy market is expected to reach USD 0.82 billion in 2032 from USD 0.51 billion. The country keeps ranking highly due to increased availability of branded and generic variations, faster regulatory approval, and high healthcare expenditure. A development boost for the North American market is also the presence of multiple biopharmaceutical companies creating receptor-specific medicines. Key Acromegaly Treatment Companies Profiled in the Report

Pfizer Inc. (SOMAVERT, Genotropin)

Novartis AG (Sandostatin LAR, Signifor LAR)

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Somatuline Depot, Dysport)

Chiasma, Inc. (Mycapssa, Octreotide Capsules)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Paltusotine, CRN01941)

Recordati S.p.A. (Isturisa, Signifor)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Octride Depot, Somatropin)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Octreotide Acetate, Somatropin Injection)

Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Zomacton, OctreoScan)

Antares Pharma, Inc. (Xyosted, TLANDO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Norditropin, Somapacitan)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Octreotide Injection, Somatropin Injection)

Wockhardt Ltd. (Wosulin, Wosoptide)

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Somatropin DW EHD, DWP14012)

BioPartners GmbH (Biopart-Somatropin, Biopart-Depot Octreotide)

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Octride Depot, Somatropin Intas)

Cipla Ltd. (Somatropin Cipla, Octreotide Acetate)

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (Somazina, Octride Depot)

Eli Lilly and Company (Humatrope, Forteo) LG Chem (Euportin, Somatropin LG) Acromegaly Treatment Market Report Scope

Segment Analysis

By Type

With a share of 74.16%, the pseudoacromegaly category dominated the market in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to the broader inclusion of disorders that mimic acromegaly, typically due to insulin resistance or inherited diseases, thereby adding more patients to this category.

Early differentiation and diagnosis are due to greater medical understanding and more advanced imaging technology. Spurred by rising numbers of confirmed pituitary adenoma cases and enhanced referral networks to specialized endocrinology centers, traditional acromegaly is the segment with the highest growth rates.

By Drug

Somatostatin Analogues (SSAs) dominated the market in 2023 with an impressive 64.18% share. Their efficacy in lowering GH and IGF-1 levels, their long-acting dosing schedules, and physicians' familiarity make SSAs the frontline treatment of choice.

The fastest-growing one is Growth Hormone Receptor Antagonists (GHRAs), supported by resistant SSA patients and increasing acceptance of pegvisomant as an effective monotherapy or combination.

By Age Group

41–60 years constituted the largest share in the market in 2023 at 48.26%. This follows largely because acromegaly normally presents with a typical age onset and diagnosis within middle-aged adulthood. The age group also tends to have conditions alongside other aspects that lead to early detection and treatment.

The most rapidly growing segment is the 20–40 age group. Increased healthcare access, genetic testing, and increasing early diagnosis cases are driving a greater rate of treatment in younger groups.

By Distribution Channel

Having a 52.13% market share, hospital pharmacies led the distribution channel in 2023. These facilities guarantee appropriate cold temperature storage of medications, safe distribution of specialty treatment, and locations for doctors to inject patients straightforwardly.

Pharmacies online are fast fast-expanding route of distribution due to convenience, long-term pharmaceutical discounts, and more sophisticated digital health infrastructure globally.

Acromegaly Treatment Market Segmentation

By Type



Ectopic acromegaly Pseudo acromegaly

By Drug



Somatostatin Analogues (SSAs)

Growth Hormone Receptor Antagonists (GHRAs)

Dopamine Agonists Others

By Age Group



Less than 40

41-60 61 above

By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Others

Regional Insights

North America dominated the global acromegaly therapy market in 2023 at 39.14% of market share, supported by high expenditure in healthcare, availability of branded therapies, and well-established insurance schemes. Due to the presence of pharma industries, research institutes, and rare disease programs, the United States continues to be a significant contributor.

Between 2024 and 2032, Asia Pacific will experience the most growth. Demand is being fueled by increasing awareness of rare diseases, increasing medical tourism, and endocrinology units opening up in major hospitals in countries like India, China, and South Korea. In addition, bringing innovative drugs closer to this region includes local clinical trials and biosimilar development.

Recent Developments



March 2025 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the validation of its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for paltusotine, a once-daily oral SST2 agonist for acromegaly.

October 2024 – Teva Pharmaceuticals launched a generic version of Sandostatin LAR Depot in the U.S., marking a significant cost-effective alternative for acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome treatment. August 2024 – Pfizer announced promising Phase III trial results for a next-generation GH receptor antagonist with enhanced liver targeting and reduced injection frequency.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting



The global prevalence of acromegaly was estimated at 60 cases per million people, with higher detection rates in developed regions due to better diagnostic infrastructure.

North America accounted for over 40% of total SSA prescriptions, while the Asia Pacific region showed the fastest annual growth in GH receptor antagonist prescriptions.

Over 55% of acromegaly patients received treatment in tertiary or specialist hospitals, indicating a reliance on advanced care centers for diagnosis and management.

The U.S. alone spent over USD 1.5 billion on rare endocrine disorders, with a significant portion directed toward acromegaly therapies under commercial and private insurance. Use of oral acromegaly drugs is projected to increase fivefold from 2020 to 2032, driven by patient preference and improved formulation efficacy.





