Kremlin Says Victory Day Ceasefire is Testing Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia’s suggested 72-hour pause in hostilities to mark Victory Day is being portrayed as a measure to gauge Ukraine’s willingness to pursue peace, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
He emphasized that Moscow is expecting tangible signs from Kiev that show a genuine intention to ease tensions.
The temporary truce, scheduled from May 8 to May 10, coincides with commemorations for the 80th anniversary of the Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany.
Russian Leader Vladimir Putin announced the proposed ceasefire on Monday, highlighting its basis in “humanitarian considerations.”
Officials in Moscow described the move as a potential opening for “the start of direct negotiations with Kiev without preconditions.”
Nevertheless, Ukrainian officials have dismissed the proposal, labeling it a deceptive tactic by Russia.
In comments made to the press on Saturday, Peskov clarified that the primary purpose of the ceasefire is to evaluate whether Ukrainian authorities are genuinely prepared to make progress toward resolving the ongoing war.
“The reaction of the Ukrainian authorities… is a test of Ukraine’s readiness for peace,” he said.
He added that Moscow is looking for “definitive statements” and, more importantly, concrete measures from Ukraine that show a commitment to reducing hostilities during the holiday period.
Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky has rejected the Kremlin’s overture, calling it “another attempt at manipulation.”
He suggested the ceasefire proposal is primarily aimed at ensuring a peaceful environment during Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on May 9.
This major annual event is expected to attract numerous international dignitaries, including Chinese Leader Xi Jinping and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
