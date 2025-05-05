403
Drone attacks target Ukrainian towns
(MENAFN) Russian drone strikes targeted the Ukrainian cities of Kharkov and Dnepr on Tuesday night, causing significant damage to industrial areas and sparking fires, according to local officials. The Russian Defense Ministry has not yet commented on the incidents.
Kharkov's Mayor, Igor Terekhov, reported a “massive drone attack” and a series of explosions in the city. Fires broke out in warehouse facilities in the industrial district, with Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) later confirming six fires across three districts. The attacks damaged warehouses, industrial buildings, and auto service stations, leaving two people injured.
In Dnepr, the drone assault hit several industrial sites and other buildings, injuring 15 people, with eight requiring hospitalization. Sergey Lysak, the city’s head of administration, noted that air defenses managed to shoot down 11 drones during the attack.
These strikes follow a recent Russian missile attack on a gathering of Ukrainian military commanders and foreign advisers in Krivoy Rog, which Russia claimed resulted in the deaths of up to 85 service members and the destruction of 20 vehicles. Moscow has consistently stated that its drone and missile operations are focused on military targets and not civilian areas.
