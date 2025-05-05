Envision Technology Advisors, LLC Appoints Mark Moretti As Chief Revenue Officer To Drive Continued Growth And Client Success

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Throughout his career, Mark has been a key driver in helping organizations succeed at a national level. He has led sales efforts that resulted in remarkable growth from $20 million to $160 million, and was part of a leadership team that expanded another company's revenues from $400 million to $700 million. A multiple-time President's Club winner, Mark consistently delivers results while staying true to his core values.

"I believe that revenue growth begins and ends with people - clients, colleagues, and teams," said Moretti. "I'm excited to join a company that shares my commitment to integrity, service, and unlocking the creativity and talent of everyone on the team. Together, we'll accelerate the growth of our organization while remaining deeply aligned to our mission and values."

Mark brings a diverse set of experiences and skills to Envision. He holds certifications in several best-in- class approaches to client engagement. As a certified facilitator of Alleer Training & Consulting's Time Management and Personal Leadership Program, Mark is also passionate about developing the next generation of talent and empowering teams to lead with clarity and purpose.

"We wanted a CRO that would be an ambassador and a leader," said Todd Knapp, CEO of Envision. "We have a vision for all that we can accomplish in our community with the talent our team brings to the table. We're confident that Mark can help expand our organization and bring that vision to new clients and new markets."

Mark will be responsible for overseeing all revenue-generating functions, aligning sales, marketing, and customer success efforts, and advancing the company's strategic vision for sustainable and impactful growth.

SOURCE Envision Technology Advisors