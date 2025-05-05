HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF ALLEGIANT GLOBAL PARTNERS, INC. IN MASSACHUSETTS

CHICAGO, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Allegiant Global Partners, Inc. (AGP). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, AGP is a health, welfare and risk consulting firm serving global employers in the planning and execution of their international health, welfare and risk strategies. AGP offers a full range of products and services to meet the needs of international NGOs, higher education institutions and domestic nonprofits. Additionally, their expertise in the nonprofit and education industries support, complement and strengthen Hub's existing Specialty and Global Benefits capabilities.

"We're excited to welcome AGP to Hub," said Linda Keller, Hub Employee Benefits National COO and Practice Leader. "Their deep expertise in international NGOs, higher education and nonprofit industries enhances our ability to deliver even more comprehensive solutions to our clients. Together, we're positioned to accelerate growth and unlock new opportunities for the clients we serve."

Founder & CEO Jay Bride, President & Chief Customer Officer Denis Guay, and the AGP team will join Hub National Employee Benefits and Hub New England.

"AGP's partnership with Hub brings a trove of new resources to existing and prospective clients," said Bride. "We couldn't be more excited to join a firm dedicated to excellence in every facet of global employee benefits, insurance and risk management."

AGP will be referred to as AGP, a Hub International company.

TAG Financial served as financial advisor to AGP.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 19,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

