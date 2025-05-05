Nrx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Files Patent Application For NRX-100, Its Proprietary, Preservative Free Formulation Of IV Ketamine
|
For further information:
|
|
Matthew Duffy
|
Brian Korb
|
Co-CEO, Hope Therapeutics, Inc.
|
Managing Partner, ASTR Partners
|
Chief Business Officer, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
(917) 653-5122
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
|
|
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the satisfaction of closing conditions necessary to consummate the acquisition of Kadima and Dura, and obtaining financing necessary to consummate the acquisitions. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, including the risk that the transactions contemplated by the LOI are not consummated, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, results of operations, growth strategy, liquidity, HOPE Therapeutic's ability to consummate the acquisitions of providers for its national network, the Company's ability to raise adequate capital to fund such acquisitions, and the Company's ability to spin-off HOPE Therapeutics. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at . Except as may be required by applicable law, The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
SOURCE NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment