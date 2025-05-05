Graniteshares Etfs Announces Change To The Investment Objective On One Of Its Inverse Leveraged Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As announced on March 05, 2025 the investment strategy for the GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF (ticker: CONI) will be amended and result in a new fund name and a new leverage factor. Effective May 05, 2025, CONI will aim to replicate -2 times the daily variations of Coinbase Global, Inc. The fund will be renamed the GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF CONI's CUSIP, ticker and listing venue are not impacted.

TICKER SYMBOL CURRENT FUND NAME CURRENT LEVERAGE FACTOR NEW FUND NAME NEW LEVERAGE FACTOR CONI GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF -100 % GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF -200 %



Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is a financial technology company that provides end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy.

COIN offers retail users the primary financial account for the crypto economy, institutions a marketplace with a liquidity for transacting in crypto assets, and ecosystem partners technology and services that enable them to build crypto-based applications and accept crypto assets as payment.

ABOUT GRANITESHARES

GraniteShares is an entrepreneurial ETF provider focused on providing innovative, cutting-edge alternative investment solutions. It was founded in 2016 by William“Will” Rhind, a well-known figure in the ETF industry, with backing from Bain Capital Ventures and other leading ETF investors. GraniteShares listed its first ETF in the United States in 2017 and its U.S. ETF offerings include a broad-based commodity index fund, physically backed gold and platinum funds and a high-income pass-through securities index fund.

RISK FACTORS AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Link to Prospectus:

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a Prospectus. Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. Please read the prospectus before investing.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The investment program of the funds is speculative, entails substantial risks and include asset classes and investment techniques not employed by most ETFs and mutual funds. Investments in the ETFs are not bank deposits and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Underlying Stock's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Stock's performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

The Fund seeks daily leveraged investment results and is intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles. This Fund attempts to provide daily investment results that correspond to the respective long leveraged multiple of the performance of its underlying stock (a Leverage Long Fund).

Investors should note that such Leverage Long Fund pursues daily leveraged investment objectives, which means that the Fund is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Fund magnifies the performance of its underlying stock. The volatility of the underlying security may affect a Funds' return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security.

Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day's return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200% of the return of the Underlying Stock over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Underlying Stock's performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the Underlying Stock volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the Underlying Stock's performance increases over a period longer than a single day.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Fund include Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Leverage Risk, Market Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and risks specific to the securities of the Underlying Stock and the sector in which it operates. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.

