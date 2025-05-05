Nature’S Sunshine Appoints Heidi Wissmiller As Chairman Of The Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEHI, Utah, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company of high-quality herbal and nutritional products, today announced the appointment of Heidi Wissmiller as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective April 30, 2025. She succeeds Richard D. Moss, who has retired after serving as a Director since 2018 and Chairman since 2022.







Ms. Wissmiller has served on the Board of Nature's Sunshine since 2020. Over the course of her tenure, she has chaired the Governance and Risk Management Committees. As Chief Growth Officer at Rodan + Fields (“R+F”), the leading skincare brand in North America, Ms. Wissmiller led the company to more than $1 billion in incremental revenue growth, expanding its powerful community of female entrepreneurs to over 300,000 and customer base to 1.8 million. She also led the creation and launch of R+F Virtual, for which she received two co-patents, and was featured as a keynote speaker at IBM Think convention and Salesforce Dreamforce Conference. Ms. Wissmiller currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the New York Film Academy 10 ARTS Foundation.

“Heidi's leadership in driving growth, enhanced by digital innovation, along with her strategic and operational expertise from her roles at globally recognized companies such as PepsiCo, E&J Gallo Winery, and Mondelez (formerly RJR Nabisco) make her exceptionally qualified to lead the Board,” said Terrence Moorehead, CEO of Nature's Sunshine.

“I'm honored to serve as Chairman of the Board at Nature's Sunshine, a company with a strong legacy and a compelling vision for the future,” said Ms. Wissmiller.“I look forward to continuing to partner with the Board and leadership team to strengthen our digital tools, enhance the distributor experience, and drive sustainable omni-channel growth for our customers, distributors, and shareholders.”

“We are deeply grateful for Rick's leadership and contributions over the past several years,” said Mr. Moorehead.“He helped guide the Company through important periods of transformation, and we wish him the very best in retirement.”

