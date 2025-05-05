'Work Ably Or Else Robot Will Replace You': Ajit Pawar Cautions Govt Employees

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Amid the Maharashtra government's push for the use of Artificial Intelligence in the administration, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday cautioned government officers and employees to work ably or else a robot will replace them. He said that if the administration is adaptable to changes with the time, people can get more dynamic, transparent and better services.

He was speaking in his address after inaugurating the four day“Tech Wari: Maharashtra Tech Learning Week” organised from May 5 to 9 by the state general administration department at the Mantralaya. A confluence of modern technology and new ideas, 'Tech Wari' is the beginning of spreading technology to every nook and corner of Maharashtra and creating a modern tech-friendly state.

The Maharashtra Deputy CM further said the“Tech Wari” initiative will serve as a guide for the administrative officers and employees of the state to expand their administrative capacity.“The message of ' Tech Wari' initiative is that we are not just accepting changes but also leading them,” he added.

Ajit Pawar said that everyone will benefit from the guidance of renowned speakers on various topics such as Blockchain, Internet of Things, Cyber Security, Digital Finance, Transformation of Administration through Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Frontier Tech for a Developed Maharashtra. He appealed to the government staff to accept the changes of the times and make the administration more dynamic.

He pointed out that guidance sessions on stress management, music therapy, meditation and work-life will help in creating a balanced and healthy government workforce.

Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar said that Maharashtra, which is implementing the Maharashtra Public Service Right Act, is ahead in every field.

“Our state will get first place from the top three in completing training on 'I Got' system implemented by the Centre. The administration should focus on providing more dynamic services. The overall work is measured only through the evaluation of each of our work,” he said and expressed his belief that the officers and employees of the administration will also accept these changes and do their work in a more dynamic manner.

Chief Secretary (in-charge) Rajesh Kumar said that officers and employees are working by learning new technologies and Maharashtra should become number one in ease of doing in providing various services to the citizens.

Maharashtra Sadan Commissioner R. Vimala said that due to the efforts of Additional Chief Secretary of the General Administration Department V. Radha and the spontaneous response of the officers and employees of the state, today Maharashtra is among the top three states in the country that has received the most training on the Central Government's 'I Got' system.

She expressed that the 'Tech-Wari' initiative is innovative and all officers will definitely benefit from it.