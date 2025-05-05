Kagiso Rabada Cleared To Play Again After Completing 'Substance Abuse Treatment Program'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to play again after completing the 'substance abuse treatment program' following testing positive for a recreational drug during the SA20 competition earlier this year.

According to a statement from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS), Rabada was tested following the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Durban Super Giants on January 21. He tested positive for a "Substance of Abuse" and was informed of the result on April 1, following which a provisional suspension was imposed.

"Mr. Rabada tested positive for a Substance of Abuse and was subsequently notified of the allegation of his doping offence on 1 April 2025. A provisional suspension was imposed and Mr. Rabada returned immediately to South Africa from India," the release stated. While the specific drug was not named in the statement, Article 4.2.3 of the SAIDS Code lists cocaine, heroin, MDMA/ecstasy, and THC among the substances of abuse.

The statement also referenced Article 10.2.4.1 of the SAIDS Code, which notes: "If the athlete can establish that any ingestion or use occurred out-of-competition and was unrelated to sport performance, then the period of ineligibility shall be three (3) months. This may be reduced to one (1) month if the athlete satisfactorily completes a substance abuse treatment program approved by SAIDS."

According to SAIDS, Rabada has since participated in an education and awareness programme to prevent further substance abuse. He can resume playing immediately and could return to action as soon as Wednesday, when GT play Mumbai Indians (MI).

"The player accepted responsibility for the doping offence and honoured his provisional suspension," the release added.

"As per the South African Anti-Doping Rules specifically pertaining to Substances of Abuse, the player was offered an opportunity to complete a substance abuse treatment program. After Mr. Rabada satisfactorily completed two sessions of his treatment program, his provisional suspension ended. The player has effectively served a one-month period of ineligibility and may now resume participation in sport."

Rabada's sanction aligns with the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) guidelines for the use of recreational drugs, such as cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamine, or diamorphine. A comparable penalty was imposed on New Zealand's Doug Bracewell last year after he tested positive for cocaine during the Super Smash.