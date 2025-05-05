403
Ukraine Inks Minerals Agreement with U.S.
(MENAFN) Ukraine has asserted that its recently inked minerals agreement with the United States forms a crucial component of its future security assurances amidst the ongoing conflict.
In a Sunday interview, Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, emphasized the strategic importance of Kyiv's partnership with Washington, expressing gratitude for the American public's support.
She contended that U.S.-provided weaponry, including Javelins received during Donald Trump's administration, was vital in enabling Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Markarova highlighted the economic partnership agreement signed between the two nations last month, stating it would elevate their collaboration, encompassing the development of mineral, oil, and gas ventures.
“So look, we might have some disagreements in some areas, but Ukraine is committed to peace. Ukraine wants peace more than anyone, and we need (the) US,” Markarova stated.
She further added, “And now it's not only the right or moral thing to do, to the fact to support Ukraine, but also, the US has, as your Secretary of Treasury said, an interest and specific economic interest in Ukraine.”
Regarding security guarantees for Ukraine, the ambassador suggested that the newly established economic partnership agreement is inherently a significant element of a larger security framework.
“And frankly, that fund will be successful if Ukraine is stable and peaceful. So in a way, it's an important part of the future security guarantees,” she explained.
Markarova also addressed remarks made by Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning the potential use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
