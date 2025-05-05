Qatar, Sweden Hold 4Th Round Of Political Consultations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The fourth round of political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Sweden was held in Doha on Monday.

The Qatari side was chaired by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, while the Swedish side was chaired by Director General for Global Affairs at the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Mikael Lindvall.

The consultations discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to enhance and develop them.