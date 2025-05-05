Saint Alphonsus Health System Launches Student Loan Repayment Program To Attract Next Generation Of Healthcare Workers

BOISE, Idaho., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Alphonsus Health System, a leading regional healthcare provider and member of Trinity Health, is proactively addressing Idaho's critical healthcare staffing shortages by introducing a comprehensive student recruitment and loan repayment program . In partnership with Clasp (clasp), a leader in retention-driven recruitment, Saint Alphonsus will offer substantial loan repayment assistance to early-career healthcare professionals who commit to long-term careers within the health system.

The financial burden of education is a significant barrier for many entering the healthcare field. Nationally, nurses graduate with an average student loan debt of $40,611 , doctors face an average debt of $188,317, and Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) often accumulate more than $200,000 in student loan debt.

To attract and retain top talent in this challenging environment, Saint Alphonsus is offering meaningful loan repayment contributions over a three-year employment period for various critical roles including Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), nurses, surgical technologists, and radiologic technologists.

"At Saint Alphonsus, we recognize the significant financial burdens that many new healthcare professionals face upon entering the workforce," said Brooke Thrasher, Saint Alphonsus Chief Human Resources Officer. "By offering substantial student loan repayment assistance, we aim to alleviate this burden, attract top-tier talent, and ensure that our communities continue to receive exceptional care."

Clasp's structured loan repayment program provides a unique option to address financial challenges, offering healthcare professionals an alternative way to support their career and achieve personal goals.

"Clasp is dedicated to bridging the gap between education and employment," said Tess Michaels, CEO & Founder of Clasp. "Through our partnership with Saint Alphonsus, we're making it possible for dedicated healthcare professionals to serve where they're needed most, without the overwhelming weight of student debt."

This initiative underscores Saint Alphonsus's commitment to investing in its workforce and ensuring the delivery of high-quality healthcare services across Idaho and its neighboring regions.

About Saint Alphonsus

Saint Alphonsus Health System is a Catholic, faith-based, not-for-profit health care system serving Idaho, eastern Oregon, and northern Nevada communities. The health system includes 4 hospitals, 595 licensed beds, 74 medical group clinics, and 7 joint venture relationships. The health system employs 6,200 colleagues and 544 medical staff. The Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance is comprised of over 3,400 employed and independent providers. The health system hospitals include Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center - Boise, ID; Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehabilitation Hospital – Boise, ID, a joint venture with Encompass Health; Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Nampa, ID; Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Ontario, OR; Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Baker City, OR. Saint Alphonsus Health System reinvests in the communities we serve, through charity care and other benefits. Our goal is to improve the health and well-being of people by emphasizing care that is patient-centered, physician-led, innovative, and community-based. For more information, visit us at

Saint Alphonsus is a proud member of Trinity Health. Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit, faith-based health care systems in the nation. It is a family of 121,000 colleagues and nearly 36,500 physicians and clinicians caring for diverse communities across 27 states. Nationally recognized for care and experience, the Trinity Health system includes 101 hospitals, 126 continuing care locations, the second largest PACE program in the country, 136 urgent care locations and many other health and well-being services. In fiscal year 2023, the Livonia, Michigan-based health system invested $1.5 billion in its communities in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. For more information, visit us at .

About Clasp

Clasp, a retention-driven recruitment platform, tackles critical talent shortages in healthcare by bridging the gap between education and employment. By enabling employers to invest in future talent where it matters most-easing overwhelming student debt-Clasp creates lasting bonds between employers and employees. To learn more about Clasp, please visit clasp.

CONTACT:

Saint Alphonsus Media: (208) 367-3791

Clasp Media: (214) 775-9960

SOURCE Clasp

