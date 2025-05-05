LSC Continues Ambitious Growth Strategy With Launch Of New Dark Fiber Network In Las Vegas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new route will feature one ring encompassing four cities and multiple data centers in the Las Vegas metropolitan area, which combined with Reno, Nevada, is projected to see significant growth in data center capacity . LSC has already secured two major global hyperscalers as anchor tenants on the Las Vegas route, with more set to join in the future.

This new network build is the third LSC has commenced in less than a year, joining projects in Phoenix and Tulsa.

Post thi

The network will help to fill a substantial connectivity gap in the region. Las Vegas is a tier 2 market currently underserved for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and other high-performance computing (HPC) applications for hyperscalers and other enterprise customers.

"We're thrilled to continue executing our ambitious growth plan and help meet the high demands for connectivity in the Las Vegas area," said Pete Empie Sr., CSO and President of LSC. "We are witnessing a seismic shift across industries with the growth of AI and other HPC technologies. Hyperscalers and enterprises alike require high-capacity, low-latency connectivity to compete in today's global economy, and we are proud to support them with customized solutions through our state-of-the-art dark fiber networks."

Construction on the Las Vegas route is underway, with design/engineering complete and permitting substantially complete. LSC expects to finish construction by the end of 2025. It will be the third major market project anchored by a hyperscale tenant that LSC anticipates completing by the end of this year, as work on the Phoenix route and the Tulsa route remains on track. The Phoenix network will encompass 300+ miles and 15 rings. LSC is the first network provider to build into the new Edged Phoenix data center purpose-built for ultra-efficient AI model training and inference in Mesa, Arizona, located less than 25 miles from downtown Phoenix. In Tulsa, LSC is adding 80 miles of new fiber to its existing 50-mile network. The networks will be entirely underground, delivering the greatest reliability and network security possible through a high fiber count and conduit system.

LSC is a carrier neutral, owner-operator of networks serving enterprises throughout the U.S. For more information about LSC, visit lscfiber .

About Light Source Communications

At Light Source Communications (LSC), we are committed to revolutionizing the digital landscape through cutting-edge dark fiber solutions in a highly competitive global marketplace. We are a carrier neutral, customer agnostic provider who believes in the power of enhanced dark fiber infrastructure to provide businesses with cost-effective scaling, uninterrupted connectivity, and maintenance-free, secure networking for their data. Our customized, state-of-the-art solutions enable the ultra-fast, high-capacity data transmission needed to support AI models and data centers. With an unwavering focus on innovation and reliability, our networks exceed the needs of enterprises, from the largest hyperscalers to small- and medium-sized businesses. Leveraging our decades of industry expertise, we own and build the next generation of dark fiber routes in strategic U.S. markets, providing the key connections, success and security for businesses today and tomorrow.

SOURCE Light Source Communications