Watkins Insurance Group Adds Veteran Benefits Strategist To Advance Financial And Plan Design

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Watkins Insurance Group, Central Texas' largest privately-owned insurance agency, has announced the appointment of Jeffrey Miller as Senior Executive – Health Plan Strategies and Financial Analytics. This strategic addition enhances the firm's ability to support complex employer groups with tailored, data-driven benefits strategies that align with today's financial, compliance, and workforce demands.Miller brings four decades of experience advising organizations on complex employee benefit strategies, with deep expertise in self-funded and large fully insured programs. His career spans 15 years in senior roles on the carrier side and 24 years as a consultant for mid-to-large employers across Texas. With his appointment, Watkins continues to expand its ability to support large-scale clients through financial analytics, advanced underwriting insights, and alternative funding solutions.“Jeffrey brings a wealth of industry experience to the table and has been a great addition to our team,” said Brent Howell, Executive Vice President of Employee Benefits.“With his incredibly deep knowledge and understanding for the mechanics and underwriting methodology of self-funded and large fully-insured plans, he's been able to make an immediate impact for our clients. He's truly an industry expert and one of the best at what he does. We're very excited that he's a part of our dynamic team and are looking forward to continued success.”Known for his consultative approach, Miller works directly with executive teams to shape long-term plan strategies that address rising healthcare costs, shifting workforce expectations, and evolving compliance requirements. His analytical rigor and market knowledge are already helping clients improve performance and enhance employee engagement across all funding models.Watkins Insurance Group has steadily grown its presence in the large employer market by investing in people, tools, and resources typically associated with global firms. The addition of Miller reflects a broader initiative to expand Watkins' capabilities for organizations with complex benefit structures, delivering personalized service backed by deep financial insight and advanced plan design expertise.About Watkins Insurance GroupFounded in 1949 and headquartered in Austin, Watkins Insurance Group is the largest privately-owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas. As a partner of Assurex Global , Watkins provides comprehensive insurance, risk management, and employee benefits solutions to businesses and families across Texas. Known for its consultative approach and deep market expertise, Watkins continues to attract high-level talent and deliver enterprise-caliber service with local responsiveness.For more information, visit .

