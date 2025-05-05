Biomed Industries, Inc. To Present Phase 2 Results On NA-931-An Oral Alternative To Injectables For Obesity-At ADA 2025

Biomed Industries, Inc. logo

Biomed pipeline

NA-931 for weight loss

Biomed Industries, Inc. to Present Phase 2 Results on NA-931-An Oral Medicine Alternative to Injectables for Obesity-at ADA Conference 2025 in Chicago

- Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of BiomedSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Biomed Industries, Inc . (“Biomed”) today announced that Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, the company's Chief Executive Officer, will present results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of NA-931, a first-in-class oral quadruple receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity, at the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), taking place June 20–23, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.Dr. Tran's oral presentation, scheduled for June 20, is titled:“Phase 2 Clinical Trials of NA-931, an Oral Novel Quadruple IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, and Glucagon Receptor Agonist, Reduces Body Weight Without Muscle Loss.”The Phase 2 study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-arm clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, efficacy, pharmacodynamics, and pharmacokinetics of NA-931 in adults with obesity (BMI ≥30 kg/m2) or who are overweight (BMI ≥27 kg/m2) with at least one weight-related comorbidity.Completed in April 2025, the Phase 2 trial confirmed the robust efficacy and favorable safety profile seen in Phase 1. NA-931 achieved weight loss outcomes on par with leading approved and late-stage injectable therapies, while showing significantly fewer and milder side effects. Topline data are currently under embargo and will be revealed during Dr. Tran's ADA presentation.In addition to the oral presentation, Biomed will present a scientific poster titled:“Association Between Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and Obesity: Clinical Trial Results of NA-831 for AD and NA-931 for Obesity.”Biomed's research team is among the first to identify the possible mechanistic link between obesity and Alzheimer's disease, driven by its dual development programs in NA-831 (for AD) and NA-931 (for obesity).The ADA Scientific Sessions is the world's largest conference on diabetes and metabolic disorders, drawing over 11,000 attendees, including physicians, scientists, and pharmaceutical industry leaders. The 2025 conference will be held at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.“We are honored and excited to present our promising Phase 2 data for NA-931 at this prestigious conference,” said Dr. Lloyd Tran, CEO of Biomed Industries.“We believe the future of obesity treatment lies in safe, effective, and accessible oral therapies. NA-931 is a first-in-class innovation that provides an oral alternative to injectable drugs. We look forward to sharing our data with the global scientific community.”THE GROWING NEED FOR OBESITY TREATMENTObesity affects more than 650 million people worldwide and is driven by a complex mix of genetic, environmental, and behavioral factors. It is associated with type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, non-alcoholic liver disease, and chronic kidney disease.Despite recent advances in weight loss therapeutics, many available treatments do not address the full biological complexity of obesity. By 2035, more than 4 billion people-over 50% of the global population-are projected to be overweight or obese, highlighting the urgent need for innovative, multi-targeted therapies like NA-931.ABOUT BIOMED INDUSTRIES, INC.Biomed Industries, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative therapies for chronic and complex diseases. The company's investigational pipeline targets a wide range of unmet medical needs, including:- Alzheimer's disease- Major depressive disorder (MDD)- Obesity and diabetes- Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH)- Stroke and alcohol use disorder- Rare diseases, including Rett SyndromeFor more information, visit:Media Contact:

Michael Willis

Biomed Industries, Inc.

+1 800-824-5135

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.