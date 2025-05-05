Study Finds Everyday Habits Boost Mental Well-Being

MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, May 5 (IANS) Simple, everyday behaviours like chatting with friends, spending time in nature, and mentally engaging activities can significantly improve mental health, according to research.

The study, which surveyed over 600 adults in Western Australia, found that people who engaged in daily conversations with others scored 10 points higher on a standard mental well-being scale than those who rarely did, Xinhua news agency reported.

Daily exposure to nature was linked to a five-point increase, while regular social catchups, physical activity, spiritual practice, and helping others also contributed to improved mental well-being, according to Australia's Curtin University researchers.

The findings, published in the British journal of SSM-Mental Health, highlight the power of accessible, low-cost actions in maintaining mental wellness, said the study's lead researcher, Prof. Christina Pollard from Curtin's School of Population Health.

"These aren't expensive programmes or clinical interventions -- they're behaviours that are already part of many people's lives and can be easily encouraged through public health messaging," Pollard said.

"Regular connection with others, even a daily chat, can make a measurable difference to how people feel. Similarly, spending time outdoors or doing something that requires thinking and concentrating, like doing crosswords, reading, or learning a new language, provides an important mental reset," she said.

The research evaluated 15 behaviours and found mental well-being increased consistently with the frequency of participation in these behaviours.

Awareness of the campaign was high, with 86 per cent of participants recognising it, while nearly all agreed that mental health should be prioritised alongside physical health.

The results support sustained investment in community-wide mental health initiatives that go beyond raising awareness, Pollard said.

“This research confirms that when people are supported and encouraged to engage in mentally healthy behaviours, the benefits can be felt across the community,” Professor Pollard said.

"It's about prevention, not just treatment -- helping people stay mentally well before they reach crisis point," she added.