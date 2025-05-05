403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin voices remarks on Japan’s request to finalize peace agreement
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that any dialogue with Japan on a peace agreement is currently unfeasible due to Tokyo’s antagonistic policies towards Moscow. This response follows Japan’s renewed call to finalize a World War II peace treaty, which remains unsigned because of a longstanding territorial dispute over the southern Kuril Islands.
Peskov criticized Japan for supporting Western sanctions and other actions against Russia, arguing that such behavior contradicts Tokyo’s declared intent to resolve the peace treaty issue. Earlier, Japan’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to settling the sovereignty of four islands—Kunashir, Shikotan, Iturup, and parts of the Lesser Kuril Chain—which Japan refers to as the Northern Territories and claims are under unlawful Russian control.
In its 2025 Diplomatic Blue Book, Japan emphasized its ongoing policy of resolving the island dispute and formalizing a peace agreement with Russia. Meanwhile, Moscow recently banned the Japan-backed Northern Territories Issue Association, accusing it of promoting territorial expansion under the guise of being a non-governmental organization.
Despite the 1951 San Francisco Peace Treaty, where Japan relinquished claims to the Kurils, Tokyo later asserted that the contested islands were not included in that renouncement. Russia maintains full sovereignty over all four islands.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba recently reiterated his country’s commitment to settling the territorial issue and signing a peace treaty. However, he acknowledged that diplomatic relations are strained, largely due to Japan's alignment with the West in sanctioning Russia over the Ukraine conflict. In response, Russian Ambassador to Japan Nikolay Nozdrev labeled Japan’s peace overtures as unrealistic under current geopolitical conditions.
Peskov criticized Japan for supporting Western sanctions and other actions against Russia, arguing that such behavior contradicts Tokyo’s declared intent to resolve the peace treaty issue. Earlier, Japan’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to settling the sovereignty of four islands—Kunashir, Shikotan, Iturup, and parts of the Lesser Kuril Chain—which Japan refers to as the Northern Territories and claims are under unlawful Russian control.
In its 2025 Diplomatic Blue Book, Japan emphasized its ongoing policy of resolving the island dispute and formalizing a peace agreement with Russia. Meanwhile, Moscow recently banned the Japan-backed Northern Territories Issue Association, accusing it of promoting territorial expansion under the guise of being a non-governmental organization.
Despite the 1951 San Francisco Peace Treaty, where Japan relinquished claims to the Kurils, Tokyo later asserted that the contested islands were not included in that renouncement. Russia maintains full sovereignty over all four islands.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba recently reiterated his country’s commitment to settling the territorial issue and signing a peace treaty. However, he acknowledged that diplomatic relations are strained, largely due to Japan's alignment with the West in sanctioning Russia over the Ukraine conflict. In response, Russian Ambassador to Japan Nikolay Nozdrev labeled Japan’s peace overtures as unrealistic under current geopolitical conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment