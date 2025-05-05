Atlas Data Storage Announces Initial Close Of Seed Financing

Atlas Data Storage is an information technology company building data storage products leveraging the unique properties of synthetic DNA

Data storage and DNA technology veterans Varun Mehta, George Kadifa, and Bill Banyai to lead company

The company recently raised initial seed financing and completed the acquisition of DNA data storage assets from Twist Bioscience

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Data Storage, Inc., a technology company building end-to-end DNA data storage, announced today the close of a $155 million seed financing and the acquisition of technology assets from Twist Bioscience.

Atlas is focused on commercializing data storage products that leverage the unique properties of synthetic DNA: extremely high data density, 1,000+ year durability, unlimited low-cost copies, and scalability. The company is spearheading the convergence of synthetic biology and information technology. Atlas' core technology combines novel semiconductor chips and enzyme engineering, ushering in a new era of high-throughput and massively parallel chemistry performed on a chip.

Atlas data center products will equip hyperscaler, enterprise, and government customers to meet the data storage demands of the AI era with low cost, ultra-high density, secure, scalable storage. DNA data storage will be designed to enable greener data centers with permanent storage that requires no ongoing migration or rewriting, reduced power demands, and minimized carbon impact and e-waste.

The company is led by an integrated team of data storage industry veterans and DNA and semiconductor technology experts. Varun Mehta, highly experienced in the data storage industry, will serve as CEO. Mehta is a veteran of several successful startups and was a founder of Nimble Storage, which was acquired by Hewlett Packard in 2017. Bill Banyai, who previously developed DNA sequencing technology at Complete Genomics and DNA synthesis technology at Twist Bioscience, will serve as CTO. George Kadifa, a tech industry veteran who served in key positions at Hewlett Packard, IBM, Oracle, and Silver Lake, will assume the role of Executive Chairman.

"The opportunity to create an entirely new storage medium does not arise often. At Atlas Data Storage, we are pioneering the use of DNA for high-capacity storage," said Varun Mehta, CEO of Atlas. "DNA enables highly scalable, ultra-dense, secure, permanent data storage, and the potential to reshape storage is tremendous. Atlas has the right team and technology to realize this promise."

"Data is central to the modern economy, and the amount of stored data is growing rapidly," said George Kadifa, Executive Chairman of Atlas. "New technologies such as artificial intelligence are further accelerating demand for storage. I'm confident that the data storage technology that Atlas is creating will enable storing billions and billions of terabytes at low cost, power, and waste. Atlas is also driving US leadership in key technology domains, which will have an immense long-term economic and national security impact."

The seed financing investors are ARCH Venture Partners, Deerfield Management, Bezos Expeditions, Tao Capital Partners, Rsquared VC, Earth Foundry, In-Q-Tel (IQT), and other undisclosed investors.

