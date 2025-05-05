AAFA Calls On Congress To Restore Lifesaving National Asthma Control Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trump Administration eliminating program proven to improve asthma outcomes and save lives

Washington, DC, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 6, 2025 – World Asthma Day – the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) will visit the U.S. Capitol to call on Congress to protect the 28 million people in the U.S. with asthma and restore the CDC's National Asthma Control Program (NACP).

“Nine people die each day from asthma, and these deaths are preventable,” said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of AAFA.“The NACP saves lives and provides a significant return on investment. Research tells us that over a twenty-year period, asthma mortality decreased by 45%. And for every $1 spent by NACP, there is a $71 return on investment from reduced health care and economic costs related to asthma. Congress must act to restore this life saving and financially efficient program.”

Staffing cuts undertaken by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) effectively eliminated the NACP. The President's proposed budget permanently shutters this program.

Initiated in 1999 as an outreach of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the NACP funds asthma programs for 29 state, territorial, and municipal partners as well as 4 non-governmental organizations. These partnerships provide resources and support to people with asthma to reduce asthma mortality rates and improve asthma health outcomes.

In previous years, AAFA advocated for the expansion of the NACP due to the program's strong success at improving asthma outcomes.

“Let's be clear: The health of people with asthma is under attack,” said Melanie Carver, chief mission officer at AAFA.“We should be expanding a program like NACP that works and funding it so it can reach people across the United States. Instead, this Administration is eliminating it. We're calling on Congress to act and act now to reverse this devastating decision.”

AAFA will join the American Academy of Asthma Allergy Immunology on the steps of the U.S. Capitol at noon on May 6 for remarks about the state of health care for people with asthma and allergies. This will be followed by visits to congressional offices to ask for action.



##

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies, and related conditions through research, education, advocacy, and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org and

Attachment

World Asthma Day 2025

CONTACT: Andy Spears Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America 2029741223 ...