Bihar: NEET Racket Busted In Samastipur; Two Held, Cash Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 5 (IANS) In a major crackdown during the NEET UG 2025 examination, Samastipur Police arrested two individuals on charges of impersonation and examination fraud, officials confirmed on Monday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Dr. Ranjit Kumar, posted in Begusarai jail, and Lal Babu Malik, a resident of Lahariasarai block in Darbhanga district.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Pandey said that the duo was involved in a scholars-for-hire racket, where original NEET candidates were replaced by impersonators to take the examination on their behalf.

“We observed suspicious activities at an examination centre at Mohanpur on Sunday. Based on the surveillance, we apprehended the suspects and seized their mobile phones,” Pandey said.

He added that upon investigation, police found Multiple NEET admit cards stored on their phones, apart from a car used in the operation and Rs 50 thousand in cash, believed to be part of the deal with the candidates.

“They confessed to charging between Rs 2 to Rs 5 lakh per candidate in exchange for providing a scholar to give the exam,” he added.

ASP Pandey said that the police are now in the process of verifying the admit cards recovered from the mobile phones and identifying the original candidates linked to this racket.

The district police are establishing the extent of the impersonation network and potential beneficiaries.

ASP Pandey clarified that there was no evidence of the question paper leak in Samastipur, and the case is currently limited to impersonation.

The NEET UG 2025 exam, held on Sunday, saw participation from over 1.25 lakh candidates in Bihar alone. A three-layered security system was implemented across all centres.

The administration also installed mobile jammers to block unauthorised communications. The candidates were only allowed to carry admit cards, pens, and transparent water bottles and no mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, or other electronics. The same rules applied to invigilators.