Cinc Syrskyi: Kursk Operation Has Achieved Most Objectives, Honors Military With Awards

According to him,“during his working trip, he awarded the soldiers who distinguished themselves during the Kursk operation.”

“This operation, which has been going on for nine months, has achieved most of its goals. Thanks to our active actions in Kursk region, we managed to prevent the enemy's offensive campaign in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The buffer zone created by the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the border areas remains relevant today,” noted Syrskyi .

He emphasized that a numerically superior enemy can only be defeated by non-standard moves, and the Kursk operation was exactly that, which was a surprise for the Russians.

“Ukraine has shown that it is capable of counterattacking, beating and driving the enemy, including on its own soil. This was made possible thanks to specific military units, specific soldiers - real heroes of the Ukrainian army,” emphasized Syrskyi.

According to him,“one of the units that efficiently and effectively fulfilled the assigned tasks in the Kursk region is the 225th separate assault regiment. And now, when we talk about successful active defense in the north of Ukraine and in the border areas of the Russian Federation, it is primarily about the 225th.”

“I had a pleasant opportunity to communicate with its soldiers and commanders and present them with high state and departmental combat awards - for exemplary steadfastness, courage, and heroism,” the commander-in-chief added.

