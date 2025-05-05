Employers Face Rising Healthcare Costs From Climate Risks And New Forecasting Tool Helps Them Assess The Impact

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This model, developed by Mercer, provides business leaders with data-driven projections that estimate the long-term healthcare costs associated with extreme heat, poor air quality, flooding and hurricanes. It offers a unique, localized view of workforce vulnerability across industries and geographies.

Extreme weather can have a range of direct and indirect health effects on individuals, from heat stroke to mental health issues, including depression. These events can at times be catastrophic, costing lives and leaving communities and businesses struggling to recover, rebuild and pay for the damage they left behind.

The Forecaster is powered by a combination of weather data, epidemiological research and Mercer's proprietary health cost modeling - data being brought together in a tool designed for employers. It gives companies a tangible way to assess and plan for the health-related financial risks a changing climate already imposes on their workforce.

Notably, the Forecaster reveals that employees working in climate-controlled environments experience approximately 40% lower healthcare costs on average compared to their counterparts in non-climate-controlled settings. Certain industries, including agriculture, utilities and construction, face up to double the healthcare cost risks due to climate-related factors.

"Employers now have access to data that makes the cost of climate-related health risks visible and actionable," said Susan Potter, Mercer's US and Canada President and Commission Co-Chair. "While 77% of workers say they've already been affected by extreme climate events, only 4% of employers have assessed which employees are most at risk. The Forecaster connects the dots between extreme weather, people risk and rising healthcare costs. It empowers business leaders to prioritize employee health and turn risk into readiness."

The tool is part of a growing portfolio of resources developed by HAA through the National Commission on Climate and Workforce Health. The Commission is presented by Mercer with additional support from Elevance Health and The Hartford, and brings together business, public health and sustainability leaders to mobilize employers in strengthening workforce resilience in the face of climate disruption.

"The Forecaster results may be surprising for some organizations, for example, the top risk across all industries in Portland, OR, is air quality, while the top risk in Hartford, CT, and Burlington, VT, is extreme heat. Of course, the results may fluctuate widely depending on an employer's industry and the portion of their workforce in a climate-controlled environment. Still, they illustrate the importance of knowing the risks in the locations where you do business," said Tracy Watts, Mercer's US Leader for Healthcare Policy. "You have to know the risk to address the risk."

David Leathers, HAA's Climate & Health Program Director, added: "We're proud to launch an innovative solution that brings the financial impact of extreme weather on workforce health into focus. With billion-dollar disasters accelerating-and hurricane and wildfire season around the corner-this couldn't be more timely."

Employers interested in exploring the Climate Health Cost Forecaster can access the tool here .

To learn more about the Commission, visit ClimateHealthCommission .

About Mercer

Mercer , a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC ), is a global leader in helping clients realize their investment objectives, shape the future of work and enhance health and retirement outcomes for their people. Marsh McLennan is a global leader in risk, strategy and people, advising clients in 130 countries across four businesses: Marsh , Guy Carpenter , Mercer and Oliver Wyman . With annual revenue of over $24 billion and more than 90,000 colleagues, Marsh McLennan helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective. For more information, visit mercer , or follow on LinkedIn and X .

About the Health Action Alliance

The Health Action Alliance (HAA) is the nation's largest employer network focused on strengthening workforce and community health. Powered by Meteorite and founded in partnership with leading public health and business organizations, HAA equips over 11,000 companies with trusted guidance, actionable tools, and collaborative platforms to navigate emerging health challenges and build resilient, thriving workplaces. Among its signature initiatives is the National Commission on Climate and Workforce Health , a cross-sector effort helping employers respond to the growing health impacts of climate and extreme weather on the American workforce. Learn more at healthaction .

