Zeffy Surpasses $1 Billion In Donations Processed With Record Growth Across North America

MONTREAL, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeffy , the only zero-fee fundraising and donor management platform for nonprofits, today announced it has surpassed $1 billion in donations processed since its founding in 2017. As the fastest-growing fundraising platform in the industry-supporting more than 50,000 organizations-this milestone underscores the sector's shift toward more efficient, fee-free fundraising technology.

Nonprofits have launched more than 200,000 fundraising campaigns and saved more than $50M using the Zeffy platform. These milestones reflect Zeffy's mission and highlight its 200% YoY growth as the only platform that remains completely free for nonprofits across its full suite of tools-including donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management.

"Nonprofits are facing some of the toughest challenges in recent history-uncertainty, growing demand, and the need to make every dollar count. Fundraising technology should allow organizations to raise money efficiently online without losing a portion of their donations," said François de Kerret, CEO and Co-Founder of Zeffy. "Reaching the $1B milestone is a testament to the trust we have earned from nonprofits, as the rapid adoption of Zeffy underscores the pressing need in the nonprofit sector for efficient technology solutions that make a meaningful impact."



According to peer-to-peer review site G2, Zeffy is ranked as the #1 easiest to use platform for fundraising, highlighting its simplicity, ease of use, and administration. Additionally, Zeffy is rated among the top 5 donor management platforms, earning the highest marks for ease of setup, ease of doing business with, and quality of support, among other categories.

Zeffy is unique in the market as the only zero-fee fundraising platform, meaning that even credit card processing fees are completely removed from online donation transactions. This is possible through generous, voluntary contributions that help sustain Zeffy's operations.

Other fundraising platforms make it harder for nonprofits to fulfill their mission by adding fees ranging from 2-10% to every donation, often without donors realizing it. By remaining zero-fee, Zeffy truly helps nonprofits keep every dollar raised, so that all contributions go directly to supporting their cause.

Today's announcement follows the recent launch of Zeffy Nonprofit Starter , a new product to help individuals establish a nonprofit organization for free in just three days, delivering significant cost savings earlier in the nonprofit's lifecycle of impact.

To learn more about the Zeffy fundraising platform, Nonprofit Starter, or to sign up for a live demo , please visit .

About Zeffy

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by more than 50,000 nonprofits across North America. Unlike other platforms, Zeffy covers all transaction fees, giving nonprofits access to the best technology at no cost so they can focus on their mission. Funded by voluntary contributions, Zeffy offers donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, donor management, and more. Since 2017, Zeffy has helped nonprofits raise more than $1 billion while saving over $50 million in fees. As a Certified B Corporation, Zeffy upholds the highest standards of social and environmental impact, making fee-free fundraising sustainable for the long term.

