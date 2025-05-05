Mobilicom’S Cybersecure Drone And Robotics Solutions To Feature At Key U.S. Defense & Autonomy Industry Events
|●
|Securing Autonomous Vehicle Networks with Advanced Intrusion Detection Technology
|Tuesday, May 20, 2025, 1:30 PM
|●
|Navigating Electromagnetic Warfare: Dynamic Spectrum Strategies for UAV Resilience
|Tuesday, May 20, 2025, 3:00 PM and Wednesday, May 21, 2025, 1:30 PM
About Mobilicom
Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.
For investors, please use
For company, please use
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses how its industry-leading hardware and software product lines are increasingly being integrated into drone and robotics systems produced by a growing number of Tier-1 defense contractors. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.
For more information on Mobilicom , please contact:
Liad Gelfer
Mobilicom Ltd
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment