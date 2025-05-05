China's Economy On Cusp Of A Deflationary Death Spiral

MENAFN - Asia Times) China is sliding deeper into economic weakness that is being worsened by its response to external shocks.

Tariffs are drying up international demand for Chinese goods, and in a bid to keep factories alive, Beijing is urging exporters to turn inward. However, that pivot is compounding the very problem it aims to solve.

Chinese authorities have been positioning the domestic market as a pressure-release valve for the manufacturing sector. But the influx of export-grade inventory is creating excess at home in a consumer environment that is already highly restrained.

This is accelerating a destructive process: prices are falling, and not because productivity is rising or technology is improving. They're falling because companies are desperate to shift stock and survive.

Deflation isn't an abstract threat in China anymore-it's visible across the economy. After barely holding above zero for much of 2023 and 2024, consumer prices have now dropped for two straight months.

Producer prices have fallen for 29 consecutive months. March's figures showed the sharpest drop in four months, and forecasts point to an even steeper decline in April.

The problem is a lack of confidence and the mismatch between oversupply and tepid demand is becoming more entrenched.