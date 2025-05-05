403
Financial Powerhouse Palmeiras Defeats Struggling Vasco With Roque’S First Goal
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Palmeiras secured a 1-0 victory over Vasco da Gama at Mané Garrincha Stadium in Brasília on Sunday, May 4, 2025. The win propelled the financial giant to the top of the Brazilian Championship with 16 points after seven rounds.
Vitor Roque, the R$154 million ($27 million) signing from Barcelona, finally broke his scoring drought. He netted his first goal for Palmeiras in his 13th appearance since joining the club.
The striker capitalized on Hugo Moura's defensive error when Vasco's midfielder misplaced a pass under pressure from Richard Ríos. The financial disparity between these traditional clubs tells the deeper story behind this result.
Palmeiras generated R$829 million ($148 million) in revenue during 2023, more than doubling Vasco's R$336 million ($60 million). This gap extends to player investment, with Palmeiras spending R$448 million ($80 million) on salaries compared to Vasco's R$182 million ($32 million).
Vasco, struggling with a R$696 million ($124 million) debt burden, played without key stars Vegetti and Philippe Coutinho. The Rio club sits 13th with just seven points and hasn't won in six matches. They approached the game with an interim coach following Fábio Carille's recent dismissal.
Abel Ferreira Leads Palmeiras to Milestone Victory
The victory marked Abel Ferreira's 85th win as Palmeiras coach in Serie A. This milestone surpasses Luiz Felipe Scolari as the club's most successful manager in the national championship. Palmeiras also extended their impressive road streak to 18 matches without defeat.
First-half action remained relatively balanced. Vasco nearly scored when Palmeiras goalkeeper Weverton mishandled a cross, but defender Giay made a crucial goal-line clearance. Palmeiras controlled the second half after Roque's breakthrough goal.
Both teams now focus on continental competitions. Palmeiras travels to Paraguay to face Cerro Porteño in Copa Libertadores on Wednesday. Vasco heads to Venezuela for their Copa Sudamericana match against Puerto Cabello the same day.
This result continues Palmeiras' dominance in this fixture. They haven't lost to Vasco in their last 13 encounters, further highlighting the growing competitive imbalance between Brazil's traditional powers.
