Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kalmar Corporation - Managers' Transactions - Lindholm


2025-05-05 06:46:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KALMAR CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 5 MAY 2025 AT 1:30 PM (EEST)

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lindholm, Casimir
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Kalmar Corporation
LEI: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73_20250502083902_15
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-04-30
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000571054
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1512 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1512 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR


Additional information:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion.


