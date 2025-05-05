MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KALMAR CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 5 MAY 2025 AT 1:30 PM (EEST)

Kalmar Corporation - Managers' transactions - Eskola

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Eskola, Jaakko

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Kalmar Corporation

LEI: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73_20250502083902_11

Transaction date: 2025-04-30

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000571054

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2521 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2521 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR





Additional information:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697



