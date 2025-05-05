Kalmar Corporation - Managers' Transactions - Eskola
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Eskola, Jaakko
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Kalmar Corporation
LEI: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73_20250502083902_11
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-04-30
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000571054
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2521 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2521 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Additional information:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
