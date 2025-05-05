Retinalgenix Technologies, Inc. Announces Laboratory Lease Agreement With Life Science Incubator MBC Biolabs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to use facility to further development of RetinalGenix's therapies for neurodegenerative and retinal diseases

APOLLO BEACH, Fla., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetinalGenix Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:RTGN) (“RetinalGenix” or the“Company”), announced today a new laboratory lease agreement with life science incubator MBC BioLabs for a brand new facility located in San Carlos, California. The lease includes an option for Mission BioCapital, an affiliate of MBC Biolabs, to potentially invest in RetinalGenix. The Company plans to use the facility to further the development of its RetinalGenix DNA/RNA/GPS Pharmaco-Genetic MappingTM platform.

The fully equipped laboratory space provides access to world-class scientific equipment, including incubators, centrifuges, freeze dryers, and mass spectrometers. The lab is strategically located close to the Charles River Laboratories vivarium lab facility, which provides turnkey solutions for advancing in vivo animal research studies in which RetinalGenix will likely engage.

In addition to further development of RetinalGenix DNA/RNA/GPS Pharmaco-Genetic MappingTM platform, the Company is engaged in research to repurpose previous commercialized drugs for new indications in dementia, parkinsonism and macular degeneration. The Company holds patents for repurposing various legacy therapeutics that were on the market for over 30 years. These drugs are now being re-evaluated and repurposed through advanced genetic profiling.

“We are thrilled to join the prestigious cohort of leading-edge bio companies at MBC Biolabs,” said Jerry Katzman, MD, Chairman, President, and CEO of RetinalGenix.“This opportunity will allow us to accelerate our mission to repurpose FDA-approved therapeutics for new indications, and to explore therapies targeting other ocular and neurodegenerative diseases.”

“RetinalGenix intends to expand Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval of a clinical study to include multiple practices. The facility at MBCBiolab is the perfect laboratory to accelerate the development of our RetinalGenix DNA/GPSTM platform,” stated Dr. Larry Perich, director of the current Florida-based study.

The Company is currently discussing a potential collaboration with Dr. Anatoly Dritschilo, the Co-founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Science Officer of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals . Dr. Dritschilo is a distinguished clinician-scientist with primary expertise in radiation oncology and molecular radiation biology. His leadership and scientific contributions in the field have been instrumental in advancing therapeutic strategies that integrate molecular and radiation-based approaches to cancer treatment.

Fred Chasalow, Ph.D., Special Consultant for Therapeutics at RetinalGenix will direct the Company's MBC Biolabs laboratory activities. Among his many accomplishments, Dr. Chasalow is credited with discovering three novel steroids. Fred also serves on the Medical Advisory Board of DNA-GPSTM, a division of RetinalGenix. Dr. Chasalow has a current CDMRP grant to investigate novel neurohormones. CDMRP is a DoD program that funds biomedical research in response to the needs of the public, the military, and Congress.

About MBC BioLabs

MBC BioLabs believes startups are the greatest force for positive change in the world. We offer flexible state-of-the-art lab space, facilities, access to millions of dollars in equipment and instrumentation, along with a vibrant community of like-minded individuals tackling some of the world's biggest problems. We are dedicated to helping biotech startups succeed – we enable awesome. We have helped launch and grow over 350 companies since opening in October of 2013, and together, MBC companies have initiated 176 clinical trials, introduced 71 products to market, and raised nearly $20 billion.

About RetinalGenix Technologies Inc.

RetinalGenix Technologies Inc. is an innovative ophthalmic research and development company seeking to revolutionize early disease detection and improve patient outcomes across multiple disease areas. Its proprietary High-Resolution Retinal Imaging and RetinalGenix DNA/RNA/GPS Pharmaco-Genetic MappingTM technologies are designed to help prevent blindness by detecting initial physiological changes that could indicate future ocular and systemic diseases affecting neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, vascular, and metabolic systems, as well as diabetic conditions, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. RetinalGenix is also developing therapeutic drugs for dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD) and Alzheimer's disease/dementia. By integrating genetic screening, advanced imaging, and therapeutic development, RetinalGenix is positioned to become a leader in precision medicine.

For more information, visit RetinalGenix Technologies website .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words“could,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“expect,”“may,”“continue,”“predict,”“potential,”“project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, and the trading price for the Company's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

(800) 331-5446

