Integra Lifesciences Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Total revenues, net
|$
|382,653
|$
|368,872
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of goods sold
|188,221
|162,038
|Research and development
|24,728
|26,965
|Selling, general and administrative
|181,497
|165,798
|Intangible asset amortization
|3,704
|10,107
|Total costs and expenses
|398,150
|364,908
|Operating income (loss)
|(15,497
|)
|3,964
|Interest income
|4,420
|5,040
|Interest expense
|(18,815
|)
|(13,624
|)
|Other expense, net
|(144
|)
|(610
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(30,036
|)
|(5,230
|)
|Income tax (benefit)
|(4,743
|)
|(1,949
|)
|Net Loss
|(25,293
|)
|$
|(3,281
|)
|Net income per share:
|Diluted net loss per share
|$
|(0.33
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding for diluted net income per share
|76,463
|77,735
The following table presents revenues disaggregated by the major sources for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (amounts in thousands):
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Neurosurgery
|$
|190,912
|202,268
|(5.6
|)%
|Instruments(1)
|50,950
|44,373
|14.8
|%
|ENT(1)
|38,802
|9,793
|296.2
|%
|Total Codman Specialty Surgical
|280,664
|256,434
|9.4
|%
|Wound Reconstruction and Care
|74,779
|80,877
|(7.5
|)%
|Private Label
|27,210
|31,561
|(13.8
|)%
|Total Tissue Technologies
|101,989
|112,438
|(9.3
|)%
|Total reported revenues
|$
|382,653
|$
|368,872
|3.7
|%
|Impact of changes in currency exchange rates
|2,236
|-
|Less contribution of revenues from acquisitions
|(29,092
|)
|-
|Total organic revenues(2)
|$
|355,798
|$
|368,872
|(3.5
|)%
(1) Prior period revenues included within our instruments business have been reclassified under the ENT business.
(2) Organic revenues have been adjusted to exclude foreign currency (current period), acquisitions and to account for divested and discontinued products.
|Items included in GAAP net income and location where each item is recorded are as follows:
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|Item
|Total Amount
|COGS(a)
|SG&A(b)
|R&D(c)
|Amort (d)
|OI&E(e)
|Tax(f)
|Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges
|6,224
|671
|5,824
|(736
|)
|-
|464
|-
|Structural Optimization charges
|10,663
|4,276
|6,436
|(50
|)
|-
|-
|-
|EU Medical Device Regulation charges
|10,944
|1,375
|4,807
|4,761
|-
|-
|-
|Boston Recall/Braintree Transition
|14,810
|14,386
|424
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Intangible asset amortization expense
|26,473
|22,769
|-
|-
|3,704
|-
|-
|Estimated income tax impact from above adjustments and other items
|(12,167
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(12,167
|)
|Depreciation expense
|10,456
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
a) COGS - Cost of goods sold
b) SG&A - Selling, general and administrative
c) R&D - Research & development
d) Amort. - Intangible asset amortization
e) OI&E - Other income & expense
f) Tax - Income tax expense (benefit)
|Items included in GAAP net income and location where each item is recorded are as follows:
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|Item
|Total Amount
|COGS(a)
|SG&A(b)
|R&D(c)
|Amort (d)
|OI&E(e)
|Tax(f)
|Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges
|4,723
|50
|4,802
|(83
|)
|-
|(46
|)
|-
|Structural Optimization charges
|4,440
|3,320
|1,118
|2
|-
|-
|-
|EU Medical Device Regulation charges
|12,023
|1,441
|4,657
|5,925
|-
|-
|-
|Boston Recall/Braintree Transition
|9,044
|8,210
|834
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Intangible asset amortization expense
|27,698
|17,591
|-
|-
|10,107
|-
|-
|Estimated income tax impact from above adjustments and other items
|(11,696
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(11,696
|)
|Depreciation expense
|9,899
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
a) COGS - Cost of goods sold
b) SG&A - Selling, general and administrative
c) R&D - Research & development
d) Amort. - Intangible asset amortization
e) OI&E - Other income & expense
f) Tax - Income tax expense (benefit)
| RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(UNAUDITED)
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(25,293
|)
|$
|(3,281
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Depreciation and intangible asset amortization expense
|36,929
|37,597
|Other (income) expense, net
|(320
|)
|656
|Interest expense, net
|14,394
|8,584
|Income tax expense
|(4,743
|)
|(1,949
|)
|Structural optimization charges
|10,663
|4,440
|EU Medical Device Regulation charges
|10,944
|12,023
|Boston Recall/ Braintree transition
|14,810
|9,044
|Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges
|6,224
|4,723
|Total of non-GAAP adjustments
|88,902
|75,118
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|63,609
|$
|71,837
| RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP NET INCOME TO MEASURES OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
(UNAUDITED)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(25,293
|)
|$
|(3,281
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Structural optimization charges
|10,663
|4,440
|Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges
|6,224
|4,723
|EU Medical Device Regulation charges
|10,944
|12,023
|Boston Recall/Braintree Transition
|14,810
|9,044
|Intangible asset amortization expense
|26,473
|27,698
|Estimated income tax impact from adjustments and other items
|(12,167
|)
|(11,696
|)
|Total of non-GAAP adjustments
|56,947
|46,231
|Adjusted net income
|$
|31,654
|$
|42,950
|Adjusted diluted net income per share
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.55
|Weighted average common shares outstanding for diluted net income per share
|76,586
|77,958
| CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(UNAUDITED)
|(In thousands)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Short term investments
|$
|34,191
|$
|27,192
|Cash and cash equivalents
|239,104
|246,375
|Trade accounts receivable, net
|252,446
|272,370
|Inventories, net
|445,418
|429,090
|Current and long-term borrowing under senior credit facility
|1,167,291
|1,121,823
|Borrowings under securitization facility
|102,100
|108,100
|Convertible securities
|573,899
|573,170
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|1,524,139
|$
|1,545,280
| CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net cash (used) provided by operating activities
|$
|(11,257
|)
|$
|15,756
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(35,920
|)
|(53,965
|)
|Net cash provided by (used by) by financing activities
|35,377
|358,676
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|4,529
|(4,963
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|$
|(7,271
|)
|$
|315,504
| RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO MEASURES OF FREE CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW CONVERSION
(UNAUDITED)
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net cash (used) provided by operating activities
|$
|(11,257
|)
|$
|15,756
|Purchases of property and equipment
|$
|(28,920
|)
|$
|(15,465
|)
|Free cash flow
|(40,177
|)
|291
|Adjusted net income(1)
|$
|31,654
|$
|42,950
|Adjusted free cash flow conversion
|(126.9
|)%
|0.7
|%
|Twelve Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|102,368
|$
|129,552
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(117,872
|)
|(68,737
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|(15,504
|)
|$
|60,815
|Adjusted net income(1)
|$
|185,652
|$
|230,004
|Adjusted free cash flow conversion
|(8.4
|)%
|26.4
|%
(1) Adjusted net income for quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 are reconciled above. Adjusted net income for remaining quarters in the trailing twelve months calculation have been previously reconciled and are publicly available in the Quarterly Earnings Call Presentations on our website at under Events & Presentations.
The Company calculates adjusted free cash flow conversion by dividing its free cash flow by adjusted net income. The Company believes this measure is useful in evaluating the significance of the cash special charges in its adjusted earnings measures.
| RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - NET DEBT CALCULATION
(UNAUDITED)
|(In thousands)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Short-term borrowings under senior credit facility
|38,750
|33,906
|Long-term borrowings under senior credit facility
|1,128,541
|1,087,917
|Borrowings under securitization facility
|102,100
|108,100
|Convertible securities
|573,899
|573,170
|Deferred financing costs netted in the above
|4,436
|5,475
|Short term investments
|(34,191
|)
|(27,192
|)
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|(239,104
|)
|(246,375
|)
|Net Debt
|$
|1,574,431
|$
|1,535,001
| RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO MEASURES OF ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN
(UNAUDITED)
|(In thousands, except percentages)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Total revenues, net
|$
|382,653
|$
|368,872
|Cost of goods sold
|188,221
|162,038
|Reported Gross Profit
|194,432
|206,834
|Structural optimization charges
|4,276
|3,320
|Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges
|671
|50
|Boston Recall/Braintree Transition
|14,386
|8,210
|EU Medical Device Regulation
|1,375
|1,441
|Intangible asset amortization expense
|22,769
|17,591
|Adjusted Gross Profit
|$
|237,909
|$
|237,446
|Total Revenues
|$
|382,653
|$
|368,872
|Adjusted Gross Margin
|62.2
|%
|64.4
|%
