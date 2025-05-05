Dani Pettrey's New Novel 'Two Seconds Too Late': A Gripping Tale Of Faith, Suspense, And Supporting Veterans

Dani Pettrey's New Novel "Two Seconds Too Late"

Dani Pettrey's New Novel "Two Seconds Too Late": A Gripping Tale of Faith, Suspense, & Supporting Veterans, shares her deep patriotic heritage as veteran spouse

- Dani PettreyTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bestselling author Dani Pettrey weaves her deep patriotic heritage as a veteran spouse and sixth-generation military family member into her gripping suspense novels. Her unwavering commitment to national service and love for her country fuel the thrilling narratives of her latest series, JEOPARDY FALLS, including the new and captivating release "Two Seconds Too Late.""My new novel, 'Two Seconds Too Late,' explores profound themes like depression and reveals the stark realities faced by veterans in crisis. Drawing from my own struggles with depression, I understand its crippling weight. Yet, I've also found that faith in Jesus Christ offers transformative hope, turning even the darkest moments into joy. This story delves into that delicate balance, shedding light on the often-ignored topic of mental health within our military and veteran communities," Pettrey said.May marks Military Spouse Appreciation Month, honoring the strength and contributions of nearly 1 million military spouses. It's also a time to commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country and fellow servicemember. For Pettrey, Memorial Day and Military Spouse Appreciation Month carry profound significance as the Armed Forces shift from large-scale battles to smaller, often remote conflicts that leave enduring emotional and physical scars."As a veteran spouse who stood by my husband during his U.S. Navy service, I deeply connect with military families and veterans facing a heartbreaking reality that 22 veterans will commit suicide every day. It's part of my God-given calling as a veteran spouse and Christian to support these servicemembers and their families. If you know a struggling veteran, please visit your state Veterans Administration services or dial the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline," she said.Pettrey hails from a long line of military service, with ancestors and extended family who fought in the American Revolution, Civil War, World War I, Vietnam, and the Gulf War.They include:American Revolution soldiers 2nd Lt. Abraham Leasure II and his sons, Daniel Leasure Sr., Pvt. John Leasure and Pvt. Abraham Leasure III, all Pennsylvania enlistees from Westmoreland County.Col. Daniel Leasure, who served in the Union Army's 100th Pennsylvania Infantry, IX Corps, during the Civil War.Jacob P. Kleinsasser of Max, North Dakota, who died in combat on October 14, 1918, with Company E, 313th Ammunition Train in France during World War I.Pettrey's connection to military service grew upon meeting her husband. Her father-in-law, U.S. Army Spc. Jimmy Pettrey is a Vietnam War veteran, and her husband, Michael Pettrey, served in the U.S. Navy during the Persian Gulf War.Family records also suggest that a relative of Daniel Leasure Sr. fought in the War of 1812 and that Pettrey's grandmother's uncle, Paul P. Kleinsasser, served in World War II, though these details await genealogical confirmation.In "Two Seconds Too Late," a romantic getaway becomes a fight for survival in the newest installment in the McCleod family saga. A woman vanishes without a trace just hours after a public fight with her boyfriend at a luxury spa in New Mexico. Worried something sinister has happened, her friends reach out to investigator Riley MacLeod, an expert skip tracer, for help. The assignment means going undercover at the retreat and pairing up with private investigator Greyson Chadwick.As they delve deeper into the case and a ruthless hitman is unleashed upon them, Riley and Greyson find themselves fighting for justice and their very survival. Staying one step ahead of danger, the pair discovers a hidden truth that rocks them to the core. In their race against the clock, they only hope they're not too late.With signature pulse-pounding twists, Dani Pettrey demonstrates why she's a top name in Christian romantic suspense, weaving a gripping tale of love and survival in the face of unimaginable danger."Two Seconds Too Late" is available now at all major retailers and wherever books are sold.For more information about Dani Pettrey and her books, visit DaniPettrey .com.

