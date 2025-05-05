ISS Renews And Expands Public Healthcare Agreement In Southeast Asia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISS, a leading workplace experience and facility services company, has extended and expanded its healthcare agreement with a central procurement agency for public healthcare. The annual value has increased by more than DKK 100 million, with a committed ramp-up over the five-year contract period.

Copenhagen , May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the agreement, ISS will deliver services across a range of healthcare institutions. It has a five-year duration, with an option to extend.

Carl-Fredrik Bjor, Group Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer at ISS says:

“We're excited about this renewal and expansion of our services, and remain fully committed to deliver reliable, high-quality support that enhances healthcare outcomes and patient experiences.”





For media enquiries:

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725









