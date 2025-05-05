403
Farage’S Reform U.K. Shatters Political Landscape With Local Election Triumph
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Reform UK stunned the British political establishment this week with unprecedented gains in local elections across England. The right-wing populist party captured 660 of the 1,600 contested council seats on May 2, marking a seismic shift in UK politics.
Led by Brexit champion Nigel Farage, Reform seized control of ten local councils and secured two mayoral positions. Eight of these councils previously belonged to the Conservative Party.
The populist surge also flipped Durham and Doncaster, both traditional Labour strongholds. Reform candidates emerged victorious in the Greater Lincolnshire and Hull East Yorkshire mayoral races.
They also won a parliamentary by-election in Runcorn and Helsby by a mere six votes. This razor-thin margin gave Reform its fifth seat in the House of Commons.
The electoral earthquake saw Reform become the dominant force in fourteen local councils. Their 31% vote share across all contested areas exceeded both Labour and Conservative totals.
This remarkable performance has validated Farage's bold prediction that Reform "can and will win the next general election." Farage declared these results signal "the end of two-party politics" and "the death of the Conservative Party."
His jubilant rhetoric reflects the scale of Reform's breakthrough since the party won its first parliamentary seats in July 2024.
Major Political Shift in UK
The Conservative Party suffered a complete collapse. They lost control of all eighteen councils they previously held. Party leader Kemi Badenoch described the outcome as a "bloodbath" for her party.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces mounting pressure from within Labour ranks. Several MPs have criticized his government's austerity measures and conservative stance on immigration. These policies may have alienated traditional Labour voters in working-class areas.
Labour MP Rachael Maskell suggested voters abandoned her party because it failed to uphold core Labour values. She specifically pointed to cuts in winter fuel allowance and restrictive welfare policies as driving voters toward Reform.
Starmer shows no intention of changing course. He promised instead to accelerate his existing agenda, pledging to go "further and faster" with current plans. This approach may further strengthen Reform's position as the anti-establishment alternative.
Reform performed strongly in areas that heavily supported Brexit in 2016. Their success mirrors the rise of nationalist populist movements across Europe. Political analysts suggest both major parties must reconnect with Brexit supporters to recover lost ground.
This electoral upheaval signals a fundamental restructuring of British politics. Reform has transformed from a single-issue Brexit movement into a formidable political force capable of winning at all levels of government.
