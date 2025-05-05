403
Trump Orders Infamous Alcatraz Prison Reopening For America’S Most Violent Offenders
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald Trump directed federal agencies on Sunday to rebuild and reopen the infamous Alcatraz prison, according to his announcement on Truth Social. The former penitentiary in San Francisco Bay would house what Trump called "America's most ruthless and violent offenders."
Trump instructed the Bureau of Prisons, Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security to collaborate on reopening a "substantially enlarged and rebuilt" Alcatraz.
The historic prison closed in 1963 primarily due to prohibitive operational costs. Federal officials determined at the time that building a new facility would cost less than maintaining Alcatraz.
"For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders," Trump wrote in his characteristic style with emphatic capitalization. The president emphasized the prison's reopening would "serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE."
When reporters questioned Trump about the directive as he returned to the White House from Florida , he described it as "just an idea I've had." The president added that Alcatraz would represent "law and order" under his administration.
The island prison once housed notorious criminals including Al Capone and George "Machine Gun" Kelly. Its isolated location surrounded by strong currents and cold Pacific waters earned it a reputation as virtually escape-proof.
Trump's Alcatraz Proposal Sparks Controversy
Alcatraz currently operates as a major tourist attraction drawing approximately 1.5 million visitors annually. Trump's announcement comes amid ongoing tensions with the judiciary over immigration enforcement policies.
In addition, he expressed frustration with "radicalized judges" who insist on trials for undocumented immigrants, claiming this would mean "millions of trials." The Bureau of Prisons responded to the president's directive with a brief statement.
"The Bureau of Prisons will comply with all Presidential Orders," said spokesperson Randilee Giamusso. The agency currently manages 16 high-security facilities across the United States.
The administration has not yet provided details on funding, projected costs, or timeline for the Alcatraz reconstruction project. Tourism impacts remain unclear as the island attracts significant revenue as a National Park Service site.
