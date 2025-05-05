Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin Dials PM Modi, Assures Russia's Full Support: 'Perpetrators Of Pahalgam Terror Attack Must Be Brought To Justice'

2025-05-05 06:11:33
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to PM Modi and strongly condemns Pahalgam terror attack, informs MEA. On a call with PM Modi, President Putin conveyed Russia's full support to India's fight against terrorism.

In phone talks with PM Modi, President Putin says perpetrators of Pahalgam terror attack and their supporters must be brought to justice.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying,“President Putin offered his deepest condolences for the loss of innocent lives and assured full support to India in its fight against terrorism. He emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice.”

