Putin Dials PM Modi, Assures Russia's Full Support: 'Perpetrators Of Pahalgam Terror Attack Must Be Brought To Justice'

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying,“President Putin offered his deepest condolences for the loss of innocent lives and assured full support to India in its fight against terrorism. He emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice.”