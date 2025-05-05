Albanese Has A Mandate To Shift Australia's Strategic Ties

MENAFN - Asia Times) The re-election of the Albanese Labor government by such a wide margin should not mean“business as usual” for Australia's security policy.

The global uncertainty instigated by US President Donald Trump means Australia's security landscape is very different today from when Labor was first elected in 2022, or even when its Defence Strategic Review was released in 2023.

As we argue in our recent book , the Albanese government faces increasingly difficult questions.

How can we maintain our crucial security alliance with the US while deepening partnerships with other countries that have reservations about US policy? And, given Trump's recent actions, how much can we continue to rely on the United States and what are the potential costs of the alliance?

With a massive parliamentary majority, the new government has an opportunity for bold thinking on national security. This is not the time for Australia to keep its head down – we need to face the rapidly changing world with our heads held high.

Trump 2.0 is not the same as 1.0

We do not advocate that Australia step away from the US alliance. We are also realistic that decades of defense procurement mean Australia is heavily reliant on US defense materiel (and its subsequent sustainment) for our security.

The deep interoperability between the Australian Defence Force and the US military is something alliance sceptics too readily gloss over: much Australian military capability cannot function without ongoing American support.

At the same time, many alliance advocates underestimate the impact of the new challenges we face. Some assumed a continuity between the first and second Trump administrations. However, we are not convinced the lessons learned from Trump 1.0 are still valid.

A key difference between Trump 1.0 and 2.0 is the effect of his move away from respecting international law.