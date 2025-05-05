MENAFN - UkrinForm) Counterintelligence operatives detained a 31-year-old Mykolaiv resident who is believed to have been helping the Russians target their strikes on the city bypassing air defenses.

That's according to the SBU press service, Ukrinform reports.

The invaders' focus was Ukrainian forces' manpower and equipment clusters.

In order for the Russians to be able to carry out attacks bypassing air defense, the perpetrator tried to locate radars and anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as the routes of mobile fire groups repelling air raids.

The culprit would also enquire such data during small talk with his acquaintances who remained oblivious of his real intentions.

City official detained in Mykolaiv region foron Ukrainian forces for Russia

The SBU exposed the suspect at the initial stages of his criminal activity, taking measures to secure the locations of Ukraine's military bases.

At the final stage of the special raid, the SBU detained the suspect at his apartment in Mykolaiv.

According to the case file, the informant had been hired by traitor Sergei Lebedev (call sign "Lokhmatyi"), who has been hiding from Ukraine's law enforcement in temporarily occupied Donetsk and works for two enemy intelligence agencies at once: the FSB and military intelligence.

Since the full-scale invasion, the SBU has already exposed more than 30 informants from the said supervisor's network.

detains woman who attempted to assassinate activist Sternenk

The Mykolaiv man was charged with unauthorized circulation of data on the movement or deployment of the Defense Forces, committed under martial law.

The suspect was taken into custody without bail, facing up to 12 years in prison if found guilty in court.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an FSB asset who spied on Ukraine's Defense Forces in the border areas of Sumy region was sentenced to 15 years in prison.