Deputy Amir Chairs Third Meeting Of Qatar University Board Of Trustees

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Qatar University, chaired the third meeting of the Board of Trustees for the academic year 2024-2025, which was held at the Amiri Diwan this morning.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Council reviewed its accomplished decisions and recommendations for the second meeting for the academic year 2024-2025, then discussed the topics on the agenda and took appropriate decisions regarding them. The Council also approved the academic planning of Qatar University.