Skydio Delivers The First Systems For Tranche 2 Of The U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance Program, Equipping A Deploying Unit In Days

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydio , the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight technology, today announced it has fulfilled the first order under the U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Tranche 2 program with the delivery of X10D small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) . With this order, Skydio X10D is the only system delivered to date as part of Tranche 2 of the U.S. Army's SRR Program of Record.

For this initial order, Skydio equipped a U.S. Army Transforming in Contact (TiC) unit preparing for imminent deployment with hundreds of X10D aircraft systems, demonstrating the company's ability to rapidly respond to the demands of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Skydio X10D, part of the DoD's Blue UAS Cleared List , will provide essential intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities to the TiC unit, enhancing operational effectiveness and situational awareness in contested environments.

"When the Army contracted Skydio to fill this urgent need, we shipped systems within 5 days, ensuring soldiers had this critical equipment before their deployment," commented Adam Bry, cofounder and CEO of Skydio. "We produce 1,000+ drones a month at our facility in California with the ability to rapidly scale beyond that rate, enabling us to ship at the speed of need. Ultimately, production readiness is deterrence. By investing in our production capacity, we can accelerate delivery of war-winning capabilities, making America's enemies think twice before challenging the world's most capable fighting force."

All Skydio drones are designed, assembled, and supported in the United States, and Skydio's manufacturing facility in Hayward, CA is one of the world's largest drone manufacturing facilities outside of China. With the recent shipment of its 55,000th drone, the company's investments in manufacturing scale are paying off – an X10 and X10D drone can now be built in nine minutes.

Skydio X10D is designed to meet the mission on the modern battlefield:



A sensor package that is unrivaled in any sUAS this size, including a 48MP telephoto camera

A best-in-class Teledyne FLIR Boson+ thermal sensor that can pinpoint temperature differences at each pixel

Resiliency in the face of electronic warfare with onboard AI and autonomy

Advanced obstacle avoidance in every direction

Enhanced operational resilience in challenging navigation environments through advanced proprietary technology that maintains positional awareness without relying on conventional navigation methods

Modular, open platform that supports custom third-party attachments and controllers

Powerful, full-stack security, starting with the chipset and its firmware IP55 rating for nearly all-weather operation

Skydio has now delivered drones to every branch of the DoD and armed forces in 25 allied nations.

For more information about Skydio for national security, please visit skydio/natsec .

About Skydio

Skydio is the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight, leveraging breakthrough AI to create the world's most intelligent flying machines for use by public safety, government, utility, and enterprise customers. Skydio designs, assembles, and supports its products in the U.S. from its headquarters in San Mateo, California.

Founded in 2014, Skydio is trusted by industry leaders and backed by top investors and strategic partners, including Andreessen Horowitz, Levitate Capital, Next47, IVP, Playground, and NVIDIA. For more information, follow Skydio on LinkedIn or visit skydio.

